KOROYD FILES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWSUITS AGAINST BURTON

Anon Snow Helmets with WaveCel Infringe Koroyd’s Patents

Monaco (July 15, 2021) – Announced today, Koroyd have filed a patent infringement action against Burton in the District Court Düsseldorf, Germany, accusing Burton of infringing the German part of EP 1 694 152 by selling and importing Anon-branded Logan and Merak snow helmets that incorporate WaveCel® technology. According to the lawsuit, Burton was informed of Koroyd’s patent rights, and was asked to respect those rights by not making or selling the accused Anon-branded WaveCel® helmets. Burton moved forward with the launch of the Anon helmets, leaving Koroyd no choice but to pursue the court action to protect their intellectual property rights.

A DECADE OF INNOVATION

For over a decade, Koroyd has pioneered protective solutions with the core purpose of reducing the risk of injury and severe damage in case of an accident.



Our flagship product is the first solution to manage the energy generated during an impact through the sacrificial, plastic deformation of engineered geometries.



We have meticulously curated a brand identity which is synonymous with our core purpose. Koroyd’s green technology has become internationally recognised as ‘The Ultimate Damage Control System’, a leading energy absorber, with a significant presence in a diverse range of industries, including Action Sports, Industrial, Motorcycle, Aviation, Child Safety Systems and Vehicle Interiors.

Koroyd’s decade of research and development activities is complemented by an extensive global patent portfolio which is structured strategically with the aim of establishing ourselves as the world’s number one reference in advanced energy absorption applications.

COMPETITION BREEDS INNOVATION

Koroyd welcomes competition and exciting new developments from different fields around head protection. The associated discussions and subsequent research and development which further advances helmet technology not only drives better product design, it brings a deeper understanding around the mechanisms of injury and consumer safety.

However, Koroyd believes that when intellectual property rights are disregarded it creates confusion in the market, limits consumer choices, and threatens future advancements for all.

ANON/WAVECEL HELMETS REPLICATE KOROYD’S PROTECTED TECHNOLOGY

As the defendant proceeded to launch the helmets despite prior attempts by Koroyd to find an amicable solution, Koroyd was left with no other option but to initiate legal proceedings and defend its rights through the courts.

“Our business is structured in such a way to inspire transformation and innovation throughout our entire group,” said John Lloyd, Founder and Managing Director of Koroyd. “Through our long-term R&D investments, we have consistently delivered unique safety solutions which offer a significant performance advantage compared to legacy and emerging products, and have become the trusted technology partner to the leading brands in a diverse range of industries. Copycat products offer little advancement for the end consumer and impede innovations for all. This action is part of our global strategy to enforce our registered rights. The protection of intellectual property encourages innovation, copying product reduces innovation and, if rewarded, discourages research and development. Through our mission to be the world’s number one reference in advanced protective applications, we will continue to bring innovations which are dedicated to protecting people pursuing their passions, allowing them to experience life to the fullest,” he continued.

John Lloyd, Founder & Managing Director, Koroyd

A second lawsuit brought jointly by Koroyd and Smith Sports Optics Inc against Burton in North America also outlines IP violations based on WaveCel® helmets.



KOROYD COMPANY INFORMATION

Established in 2010, Koroyd is a fast-growing technology company and ingredient brand founded on aerospace engineering principles which are challenging the state-of-the-art in a diverse range of markets and products from bicycle helmets to ballistic protection and baby seats. Koroyd’s welded tubes crumple instantly on impact, absorbing maximum force in a controlled manner, minimizing energy transferred to your head. This unique behaviour helps to protect your skull and brain from direct and angled impacts which may reduce the risk of suffering a life-changing injury. Koroyd’s innovations and unique technologies are protected by an extensive patent portfolio which consists of 18 patent families.