Join us at See Change Sessions, a one-of-a-kind summit that gathers a global crew of adventurous minds to solve some of the world’s biggest problems.

See Change Sessions // The Winter Summit

March 3–4, 2022

Online → Worldwide 🌍 // In Person → Vermont USA ⛰

SIA is proud to be an alliance member with See Change! Join us for the Winter Summit (March 3-4, 2022) to learn from field-leaders and take part in conversations (and probably a few arguments) about climate action, the future of energy & materials, impact investing, DEI, taking care of your mind, body and spirit, and more. See Change smashes together CEOs, marketers, and directors across all sectors → athletes, artists and storytellers → visionary entrepreneurs & environmentalists hungry to change the world → rookies & students taking steps towards ESG & everything in between.

Hear from absolutely legendary marine biologist Dr. Sylvia Earle; learn about leadership in an interactive masterclass with Kyle Clark (CEO, Beta Technologies); or discover how to use fear as a source of inspiration, grit, and climate action with professional skier Cody Townsend and Kate Williams (CEO, 1% For The Planet). Full agenda with details about 30+ new sessions for The Winter Summit are dropping in early February, so stay tuned!

Log in to the SIA Member Portal to get your 20% off promo code for your Alliance Membership or summit registration costs (excluding the Adventure Day pass).

There are a few ways to show up for See Change:

JOIN THE ALLIANCE. This is a great opportunity to join at an organizational level! Get team access to the summits online & comped and discounted passes to in person events and adventures. Enjoy other perks like brand representation, special networking opportunities, and steering committee inclusion. See all the details here & reach out to [email protected] for more information or to secure your membership. JOIN ONLINE with a 1-year online subscription or an individual pass to The Winter Summit. Sessions are designed to be interactive so there will be plenty of opportunities to meet new people and join in on great conversations. Network through chat, video meetings, speed-networking, slack channels, and interactive sessions. Register here. JOIN IN PERSON. Choose to come to the sessions in-person in Burlington, VT for a totally epic not-your-usual conference experience where you can join in radical outdoor experiences in the morning and hop into the sessions in the afternoon. If you’re looking for a legendary adventure, check out the 3-day registration type offering full-access to The Winter Summit + an additional Adventure Day featuring backcountry adventures throughout Bolton Valley, Harry Potter-style dinners, and plenty of outdoor sessions (saunas, ice baths, hot yoga, + more) to break up the standard conference flow and create greater connections. Register here .

Eager to get started? Check out some of the magic that happened in 2021 with Yvon Chouinard (Founder, Patagonia), Molly Kawahata (Former Policy Advisor for the Obama White House), Laird Hamilton (Innovator & Big Wave Surfer), Teresa Baker (Founder, In Solidarity Project), Tony Fadell (Principal at FutureShape/ iPod Inventor/ iPhone Co-Inventor/ Nest Founder), and 100+ other speakers.