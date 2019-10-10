Jack Wolfskin’s Sustainable Snow Sports Collection Arriving in October

IDSTEIN, Germany – Oct. 2, 2019 – Germany-based outdoor outfitter Jack Wolfskin today announced its 2019 snow sports collection is now arriving at North American specialty retailers. The collection, along with the company’s JW Pack and Go, JW 365, Active Outdoor, and Everyday Outdoor collections, was introduced to the U.S. market at Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2019.

The snow sports collection includes six jackets and pants for both men and women equipped with the company’s proprietary Texapore Ecosphere Technology. In addition to using outer fabrics and linings made of 100% recycled materials, Texapore Ecosphere includes a waterproof, breathable membrane also made of 100% recycled materials.

Additionally, 100% recycled insulation materials Nanuk Ecosphere and Microguard Ecosphere are used in the ski collection, resulting in half a million PET bottles and 1.9 US tons of fabric recycled in total.

Best sellers from the snow sports collection are the Exolight Mountain hard shell 3-layer jacket and pants using Jack Wolfskin’s Texapore Ecosphere Technology. MSRP for the jackets and pants are $499.95 and $299.95, respectively.

One of the insulated combinations in the line are the Big White jacket and pants featuring proprietary Texapore Ecosphere Stretch two-layer fabric insulated with Microguard Ecosphere insulation, which is also made of 100% recycled materials. MSRPs are $399.95 and $249.95, respectively.

A noteworthy piece in Jack Wolfskin’s Active Outdoor line is the Hydro Hooded jacket. It features the company’s proprietary Nanuk Dynamic Fleece with Super DWR. It’s a tightly knitted fleece in which each individual fiber is treated with a water-repellent coating. The result is a fleece jacket that is highly water-repellent, breathable, and highly wind-resistant. MSRP for the women’s- and men’s-specific versions is $149.95. Click here for a demonstration video about Nanuk Dynamic Fleece with Super DWR.

As an outdoor company that strives for harmony between humans, nature and the environment, and with a focused effort on the professional, international cooperation of manufacturers, development teams and retailers, Jack Wolfskin joined the Fair Wear Foundation in 2010 and earned FWF Leader status every year since 2014. The company is also a bluesign® system partner since 2011 and a member of the ‘Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals’ program since 2012.

Additionally, Jack Wolfskin set a goal to be PFC-free by 2020 for its clothing range and achieved that goal a full year ahead of schedule with its 2019 Spring/Summer line. Seventy-nine percent of Jack Wolfskin’s equipment products and 100% of its backpacks and bags are also PFC-free, making the brand a sound choice for environmentally aware consumers.

For detailed information about Jack Wolfskin and its products, go to jack-wolfskin.com. For North American sales questions, send an email to [email protected].

Photo caption: Retired ski racer Jack Wolfskin brand ambassador Felix Neureuther, Germany’s most successful male ski racer with 13 World Cup victories and 47 podiums, wearing the Big White jacket and pants.

