Inclusion Training – Session 24 (final) with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Strategic Inclusive Goal 1.1

March 4, 2021

Hello SIA members,

We are at the end of the SWORD Inclusion consulting system. In this last session, we are culminating all of the action research items that we have listed into a strategic inclusive plan. We are also forecasting our inclusion trajectory for the next five years while addressing our initial strategic inclusive goal.

We’ve been together for the past 6-months and have developed a weekly habit of inclusion. Now, it’s significant to continue on that path. When we continue, we experience deep relationships, we feel equipped to connect with anyone, and we witness humanity at its finest.

The human connection creates a feeling that is somewhat comparable to our winter adventures. Continue to embark on the inclusive journey, and I’m pretty sure you’ll be glad that you did.

I want to congratulate you for participating in any capacity in this dynamic experience. Diversity is a fact, and inclusion is a choice. Inclusion is transformative, and you know it when you can think it, feel it, and act on it. You interact with the world in a whole new way.

Thank you for allowing me to guide you in your inclusive journey!

Sincerely,

Dr. Gerilyn Davis ([email protected])