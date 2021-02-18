Inclusion Training – Session 22 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Action Research Cycles 5.6

February 18, 2021

Hello SIA members,

I know everyone is well on their way in their winter season with all the snow! So Exciting! I do hope everyone is enjoying their inclusive journey!

In this session, we want to continue to focus on the various business functions, in particular, this week’s focus is strategy. When it comes to this segment, I believe in the SOAR approach that entails addressing your strengths, opportunities, aspirations, and results. In the earlier sessions, we concentrated on addressing our SOAR analysis, but now we would like to implement some of those efforts we discussed.

When we think about the definition of strategy, it is a plan of action to achieve a particular aim or goal. Inclusion is a growth strategy. Inclusion equates to innovation, challenging the status quo, expansion, and overall growth. In general, inclusion is the future.

Take a look at the SOAR analysis conducted earlier in the sessions and extract the results that you would like to achieve from that analysis. In this session, we will craft action to what it takes to achieve these goals.

Session 22 – SIA Educational PHASE FIVE AR Cycles 5.1 – 5.10

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out, and I look forward to hearing from you!

Have a great day!

Dr. Gerilyn Davis ([email protected])