Inclusion Training – Session 20 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Action Research Cycles 5.4

February 4, 2021

I sincerely hope you are having a joyous week, day, or month! We have several action research cycles left in the complete series. The focus within this session and the continuing session is to impact four business functions: strategy, financials, operations, and marketing. Most often, inclusion becomes embedded in the operations component as an innate business function, but inclusion is so much bigger than that.

In the next several sessions, we discuss tactics for each business function and how we can create an impact tailored to your specific business model. When inclusion is not holistic, exclusionary dynamic surfaces because specific perspectives become excluded. Inclusion is not just a department or committee’s focus, inclusion must be the entire organization’s responsibility.

I’ve provided several resources for your consideration:

Diversity best practices financial Doc PDF – Diversity Best Practices Budget allocation

White paper on Human Capital budgeting specifics PDF – HCM-Workforce-Strategic-Diversity-Measurement-2019-White-Paper

Financial allocation presentation – https://www.beautiful.ai/player/-MSdV5wy8puus82gPts5

In this video, we concentrate on embedding inclusion in your strategy, financials, operations, and marketing. Inclusion is only sustainable when embedded in every aspect of the business, only then does transformation happen.

SIA Inclusion Training Session 20 webinar from Snowsports Industries America on Vimeo.

Dr. Gerilyn Davis ([email protected])