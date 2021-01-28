Inclusion Training – Session 19 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Action Research Cycles 5.3

January 28, 2021

Hi SIA members,

I sincerely hope that you are enjoying your inclusive journey! At this stage, we are now exploring steps to accomplish our quarterly focus and to achieve our strategic inclusive goal. The first couple of action research cycles should be exploratory, then proceed to be more narrow in scope.

As more actions begin to build towards achieving our strategic inclusive goal, we start to feel the momentum within our journey. Every organization and person is different. The path may be varied according to specific strengths and correspond to desired outcomes. By allocating time to reflect and celebrate the small wins, we influence ourselves to KEEP GOING and enjoy witnessing our growth.

Review the zoom recording to assess actions that could be utilized within your organization or for yourself that will influence your path. Use the action research cycles as a gateway to hold yourself accountable to take action. The weekly focus sets the expectation that inclusion will evolve as a daily habit.

SIA Educational PHASE FIVE AR Cycles 5.1 – 5.10

Feel free to reach out if you have any questions! I’m always eager to hear from you!

Dr. Gerilyn Davis

[email protected]