Inclusion Training – Session 18 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Action Research Cycles 5.2

January 21, 2021

Hello All,

Once again, SIA members, it is always a pleasure to have you! I want to reiterate the importance of continuing to takes steps on your inclusive journey. When it comes to taking action, often, we want to be clear on our vision, and most importantly, we want to ensure that we are heading in the right direction.

Often, when we put so much pressure on ourselves to make the right decision, we miss the gem found in the mistakes and errors. I recently read a quote by Bill Gates that continues to stick out as we continue to make inclusion a priority.

“Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning”.

When we make mistakes, we grow, and we evolve. We must make them for us to be inclusive. Inclusion creates innovation and innovation moves us all forward.

In this session, I would like for us to find a place to start. Often, when we are thinking about which way to go, we may need to be non-linear in our thinking in regards to achieving our strategic inclusive goal. Or, you could call it casting a wide net or even brainstorming. Whatever you like to call it, the second session of the action research cycle intends to create a space to formulate ideas and take action on those ideas.

I will provide some hypotheticals to get you started. Some of these ideas are common, and some are not. Some of the tasks that I will list derive from Inclusion on the slopes and information I have gathered over the years.

SIA Educational PHASE FIVE AR Cycles 5.1 – 5.10

Either way, continue to find moments of inspiration on your inclusive journey because you are well on your way.

Dr. Gerilyn Davis

[email protected]