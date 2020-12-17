Inclusion Training – Session 15 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Determine Monthly, Weekly and Daily Goals

December 17, 2020

While we are more than halfway through our inclusion training, it is imperative to recognize that we are not alone in this journey. Earlier in the process, we discussed having accountability partners.

The importance of having an accountability partner is to recognize the significance of having someone with whom we can be vulnerable with regarding inclusion. We need a safe place where we can discuss not knowing what to say, we can express our vulnerability, and even more so, we can discuss how exposure to this topic makes us see the world with a new perspective.

To take our efforts to the next level, we will begin to act on some of the smaller goals. Within this action, we can take a moment and reflect on what we are receiving from our inclusive efforts. Focus on what you CAN do versus what you CAN’T. Inclusion is about starting from where you are and taking incremental steps to expand. Inclusion is a journey, not a destination.

Now that we have established several focuses, we can begin to think about big, hairy, audacious goals that could pertain to inclusion. Ask yourself, what could be a reachable stretch goal? In this segment, discuss with your accountability partner stretch goals that you could consider.

The article and videos below can offer some assistance.

Article: https://hbr.org/2017/01/the-stretch-goal-paradox

