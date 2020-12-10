Inclusion Training – Session 14 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis: Determine Monthly, Weekly and Daily Goals

December 10, 2020

Excited to now be in the holiday season and beginning to experience winter. This time of year is a very busy and exciting time in which I want to ensure we continue to see the value of embedding inclusion into our businesses. I know many are still adjusting to the shift in our worlds, yet inclusion is an opportunity that we can continue to focus on even during this abnormal period.

Inclusion provides a change in perspective in which we readily have access to talent, customers, and knowledge to assist any organization in achieving its goals. Also, the relationships you develop are indescribable. The opportunity of inclusion helps you attract talent and customers that will propel your business for years to come.

The reason for developing monthly, weekly and daily goals of inclusion is to ensure that we continue to shift our mindset to create more inclusive behaviors. Daily goals could be reading an article and discussing it with a peer. Weekly could be making a point to have inclusion in your weekly meetings. Monthly objectives could be attending a series of events provided by the industry or hosting an event for inclusion.

Whatever activity you choose, make it suitable for your business. Take your quarterly action effort and dissect it into monthly, weekly, and daily objectives. There isn’t a one size fits all when it comes to ingraining inclusion into your life, but the more you do it, the more comfortable you will become with continuing to do it.

Take a look at this article featured in Snowboarding.com and watch this feature on Chad Unger to continue to expand your point of view (link to article).

Excited for our continued inclusion journey!

