Inclusion Training – Session 12 with Dr. Gerilyn Davis

November 20, 2020

Hi SIA Members,

Once again, as always, it is a pleasure to connect with you on your inclusion journey.

As you may have begun to notice, it is significant to be authentic in your inclusive journey. I have witnessed several organizations start to create a space for the BIPOC community in their imagery and choosing to amplify their voices. While this is great, it is also highly significant to establish an inclusive lifestyle and organizational culture that concentrates on valuing uniqueness.

At this stage, I would like to remind everyone of the definition of inclusion.

Inclusion entails creating an environment that shares a sense of belonging, mutual respect, and connection where everyone can be their best.

Concluding the Action Research planning phase and completing the attached document from Session Nine, please take a moment to reflect.

In your reflection, consider opportunities to develop relationships with these varied demographics that result in increased representation.

In addition, consider being authentic in creating inclusion as a day-to-day objective, and as a part of your organization while taking time to celebrate the small wins.

Lastly, attempt to take a moment and review other organizations that have determined their objectives for inclusion.

https://blog.ongig.com/diversity-and-inclusion/diversity-goals/

I would also suggest reading some of the reading materials that will prepare us as we continue on our inclusive journey.

Feel free to reach out if you have any questions or comments.

Dr. Gerilyn Davis ([email protected])