SIA Town Hall Series – Inclusion in the Winter Industry

As part of the ongoing effort to help the winter outdoors define a path to inclusivity, this next series of town halls is focused on changes in the workplace. From hiring to marketing, we’ll spend time talking to individuals who are putting in the work and committed to change in their business. It’s time to learn about what it means to “walk the walk” of inclusive change. These sessions will focus on tactical tips and tools for our attendees in their organizations.

Town Hall Launch at OR Winter Online: Creating an Inclusive Culture at Your Organization: Where to Start

Watch On-Demand here

An inclusive company culture is defined as being an environment where there is a sense of respect and belonging for all. Hear from individuals who are embarking on creating a more inclusive workplace. SIA’s executive committee will convey their experience as they are taking steps to make inclusion a part of the organizational environment.

Moderator: Dr. Gerilyn Davis, Inclusion on the Slopes

Panelists:

Wendy Carey , CFO, Seirus Innovation

Dino Dardano , President, Hestra USA

Chris Licata , President & CEO, Tecnica Group USA

Eric Tung, President, Fera International

Watch On-Demand here

~~~

Town Hall #1: Creating an Inclusive Culture at Your Organization Part Two

Thursday, February 11, 2021, 12:00 p.m. MST

A strong, positive company culture means that there is a sense of belonging for all. Hear from individuals that have created an inclusive work place and how the employees and the business are befitting from a truly inclusive environment.

Moderator: Constance Beverly, CEO, Share Winter Foundation

Panelists to be announced soon

Free registration here

~~~

Town Hall #2: An Inclusive Approach to Hiring and Retaining Employees

Thursday, February 25, 2021, 12:00 p.m. MST

Homogenous teams produce homogenous results. This session will examine not only how different perspectives, experiences and skill sets, foster greater creativity and innovation, but also some best practices from hiring to retaining employees and how to be a better ally to employees from underrepresented groups.

Moderator: Lynanne Kunkel, Chief Human Resources Officer, Vail Resorts

Panelists to be announce soon

Free registration here

Presented in partnership with the Utah Summit Speaker Series

~~~

Town Hall #3: Inclusive Marketing

Thursday, March 11, 2021, 12:00 p.m. MST

Inclusive marketing is when you really understand what your consumers wants and need from your brand. It starts with understanding your brand purpose, recognizing consumer values and creating an authentic connection. This session will focus on what it means to build a relationship with a more diverse customer base and how you can drive value for your brand and your customers.

Moderator: Dani Reyes-Acosta, Nomad Creativa

Panelists to be announce soon

Free registration here

~~~

Town Hall #4: Creating Inclusive Content

Date and Time To Be Announced

This session will examine the importance of creating content that reflects and connects with diverse communities and how to build stronger connections through content.

Moderator, panelists and registration to be announced soon.