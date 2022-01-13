Here For The Hustle: Blizzard Debuts Bold New Backcountry Line

Not every skier hustles. But for those who do, there’s a new ski in town that exists to honor the culture at its core.

WEST LEBANON, NH (January 13, 2022) – Since its founding in 1960, Blizzard has made quality skis for every type of skier who enjoys time in the mountains. The downhill senders. The uphill aficionados. The first-timers. The old-timers. Even the one-run-and-done Bloody Mary enthusiasts. Now, Blizzard is proud to announce a new collection that transcends these skier types and brings the most passionate of them together. Introducing Hustle, a unisex backcountry line honoring those who work hard and live big in the mountains every single day. For the brand, Hustle is a statement collection to show the most dedicated skiers that Blizzard has their backs.

“Not every skier hustles,” says Frank Shine, Blizzard’s North American Marketing Director. “Many skiers prefer leisurely lift laps and aprés, and trust me, that will always be a good time and part of our culture. But we wanted to build a collection for the skiers who live for early ups and after hours. The ones who hit the skin track every chance they get and bust ass as hard as they ski, all to keep the dream alive one winter after another. Hustle is our ode to skiing culture at its core, and we’re really proud of it.”

Three models are currently offered within the line: Hustle 9 (94 mm waist), Hustle 10 (102 mm waist), and Hustle 11 (114 mm waist). For those well-familiar with Blizzard’s existing skis, an easy way to think of the Hustle—technology-wise—is somewhere in between the lightweight uphill performance of a Zero G, and the full-gas downhill offering of the Rustler/Sheeva. But years of prototyping with a particular focus on athlete collaboration has resulted in this backcountry-focused Hustle line being truly one of a kind.

“When you spend time on the Hustle, you’re almost wondering what the catch is,” says Shine. “Maybe you expect it to be a little sluggish uphill, but it’s not at all. And maybe you think it’ll be like certain backcountry skis on the downhill—unreliable. Nope. Not with Hustle. This ski climbs like a breeze and absolutely rips turns. It’s been amazing to watch our team put it to the test and really trust it in all conditions—throwing backflips, slashing turns, you name it.”

That trustworthiness comes from well-thought-out product development, largely pulling inspiration from what makes the Zero G and Rustler/Sheeva lines so successful. Trueblend Free Woodcore delivers perfectly balanced flex and maneuverability by way of three different flex zones: softer in the tip in tail, medium just above and below the center, and stiff in the center. Meanwhile, Carbon DRT (Dynamic Release Technology) provides lightweight dampness and stability without compromising on playfulness.

In a world full of skis marketed to the masses, Blizzard is planting its Hustle flag in the ground. This new backcountry line is a representation of the brand’s spirit and commitment to winter adventure. But most importantly, it’s a nod to the skiers themselves who keep the passion of what we do alive—the skiers who are here for the hustle.

About Blizzard

Designed and developed in the historic and modern-day epicenter of ski equipment manufacturing, the Austrian Alps, Blizzard skis has been engineering top-performing alpine skis since the 1940s. With a rich history in technology-firsts, their team of expert product developers pulls data from world-champion skiers to weekend warriors to design the best skis for every type of skier. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the product team located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @blizzardskis, FB – @blizzardski, www.blizzard-tecnica.com/us/en.