Head USA Provides Funding to Share Winter Foundation

Participates In SIA’s Generation Snow’s Industry Funding Match

PARK CITY, UT (January 14, 2020). Today, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) announced that SIA member HEAD USA has made a significant contribution to Share Winter, as part of SIA’s Generation Snow’s industry-match initiative. SIA is challenging the winter industry to not just match, but to exceed SIA’s $40,000 donation to Share Winter to reach the goal of 100,000 new youth on snow by 2028.

SIA has partnered with the Share Winter Foundation; a national grantmaking organization working to improve the lives, health, and fitness of youth through winter sports. Share Winter works closely with carefully selected grantees to build efficient, effective, sustainable winter sports programs and pipelines to ongoing winter sports participation. Grants are distributed to youth (ages 5 – 18) learn to ski, snowboard, and nordic programs that are carefully vetted, meet Share Winter’s competitive grant criteria and show the most promise for developing pathways for ongoing winter sports participation. They place a high value on programs that provide opportunities to underserved communities and/or groups that are underrepresented in the winter sports community.

In 2020, Share Winter aims to fund 45,000 youth in to learn to ski, snowboard and nordic programs, funding twenty-six partner organizations nationwide.

“At HEAD, we care deeply about growing participation in our sports. We are proud to partner with Share Winter, which is at the forefront of bringing more young skiers and riders to the slopes. By working together, we can positively change lives through our shared goal of creating more lifelong skiers and riders,” said Jon Rucker, President, Head/Tyrolia Wintersports, USA.

“A big thanks to HEAD USA for stepping up to support Share Winter. We hope that other brands will follow their lead! Whether a direct financial contribution and/or the donation of winter gear, growing participation is an issue the industry needs to get behind,” said SIA’s president Nick Sargent. “SIA, via its Generation Snow program, is committed to growing winter sports’ participation by providing funding and awareness to Share Winter, as well as, elevating the conversation around the importance of growing our winter sports.”

“HEAD USA’s support not only enables Share Winter to directly fund future skiers by decreasing financial barriers to access but also demonstrates its commitment to growing a more diverse and inclusive winter sports industry,” explains Constance Beverley, Share Winter CEO. “We’re grateful for HEAD USA’s generosity and commitment to our youth.”

For more information about Share Winter, please visit www.sharewinterfoundation.org

For more information about SIA and their Generation Snow initiative, please visit, www.snowsports.org/participation

