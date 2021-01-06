HDry Brand® North America, the Solution to Lighter Dryer Gloves, Footwear, and Packs

Bethel, CT (January 6, 2021) — Altexa srl and GHS Holdings announces that HDry® North America will exhibit at the virtual Outdoor Retailer show and the ISPO Europe trade show. HDry will be participating in these history making events with the most advanced technology for waterproofing outdoor products through direct (3D) lamination of a waterproof/breathable membrane.

Looking for better solutions that are better for the planet, HDry is proud to announce for Fall 2021 these customers in gloves, footwear, and packs will be featuring the latest in waterproofing 3D lamination: Orvis, Grip Grab, Dissent, Duluth, Scarpa, Rossignol, KUIU, and Ferrino.

Currently the HDry technology is being supplied across the industry in technical R&D field trials with a number of apex outdoor brands to be announced at the winter shows. Look for us online at Outdoor Retailer Online and ISPO, exhibiting as ‘HDry North America/GHS Holdings Inc.’

“With 40 years in this business, I know this is the right product for the market now,” says Gary Schloss, CEO of GHS Holdings, which is spearheading HDry North America. “For one thing, it is better for our environment. HDry is PTFE-free and no perfluorinated compounds (PFCs, PFOs, PFOAs, etc.) are used in its production. This attention to a higher standard is very important in the manufacturing process. Simply put, there is a need in the market for 3D seamless bonding laminates of this nature, and Altexa srl is committed to filling this void.”

Schloss continues, “Having worked with brands like Patagonia, Black Diamond, and Mountain Hardwear on design and development for technical wear for the better part of 40 years, at HDry we look forward to also working with footwear and backpack brands to show how HDry can take their products to the next level.”

HDry’s entrance into the North American market means more options for brands looking for a partner in the creation of high-performance, waterproof technology for gloves, footwear, and packs. HDry strengthens the technological development that Altexa founders initiated in 2006 when they first created the OutDry technology and brand.

The HDry waterproof-breathable membrane is directly applied to the inner side of the outermost layer by a patented 3D lamination process that is seamless and tapeless. The direct lamination of the membrane eliminates drawbacks associated with other “free-hanging” glove and shoe inserts on the market and offers a higher performance solution that cannot be matched by traditional waterproof systems.

HDry is committed to its role in protecting the environment. Its innovative manufacturing processes and materials used throughout the lamination process are well above industry standards and aim to reduce the environmental footprint of the outdoor and apparel manufacturing industries. The HDry compound is made by a polyurethane ester-based waterproof-breathable membrane combined with a thin polyester knit. Material saving and lightness are the greatest advantages. HDry does not contain any substance restricted by REACH regulations under the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA). HDry is Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified (www.oeko-tex.com)

About GHS Holdings:

GHS Holdings has a combined 30 years of experience in worldwide manufacturing and distribution of high-end performance gloves. Now focusing its innovative and entrepreneurial offerings to small- to medium-size companies and brands with access to premium technical handwear and accessories. GHS Holdings is the exclusive representation for HDry waterproof-breathable technologies in North America. ghsholdings.com

About Altexa srl:

Altexa srl is the market leader in cutting-edge technologies for the production of waterproof and breathable shoes, gloves, and packs. Altexa’s patented HDry technology provides the direct, three-dimensional application of a membrane inside the shoe upper or the outer layer of the glove, thus eliminating any space that could cause infiltration and stagnation of water. Altexa is based in Italy with an operations branch in China. For more information on HDry, please visit hdry.com

