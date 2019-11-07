Global Sales Guys welcomes outdoor industry veteran, Sasha Dietschi Cooper.

The sales and retail leader will focus on business development and go-to-market strategies for GSG.

DENVER, Colo. (November 7, 2019) – Global Sales Guys, the Denver based global sales agency, announced today that it is teaming up with outdoor industry veteran, Sasha Dietschi-Cooper. Cooper’s previous roles include VP of Global Sales for Prana and Senior VP of Sales at Burton Snowboards. He joins the Global Sales Guys team as a business development and go-to-market consultant.

“Sasha understands the changing global market and omni channel marketplace better than anyone in the industry,” said Marty Carrigan, Global Sales Guys founder and CEO. “We are excited to collaborate to continue to bring new and exciting brands to market and to deepen relationships with our specialty retail partners around the world.”

Global Sales Guys’ unique sales agency model is built on a foundation of deep partnerships with specialty retailers and emerging brands around the world. The GSG team is 100% focused on connecting the world’s best specialty retailers with the emerging brands of tomorrow and supporting all stakeholders via a full-service sales agency that assures long term brand development, as well as sustainable and profitable growth.

“I’ve been a fan of Marty’s for many years and am honored to partner up with him and the GSG team to continue to develop the agency model of the future,” said Cooper. “Elevated consumer expectations as well as evolving retail landscape and global marketplaces require that brands embrace go-to-market strategies that are nimble and dynamic. Global Sales Guys model does all of that and delivers incredible value for all stakeholders – consumers, brand partners and specialty retailers alike. I’m excited to expand the go-to-market services and strategies that GSG provides its partners and future pipeline brands.”

“Specialty retail is under pressure on multiple fronts – one of which is that many of the suppliers are also full-time retailers,” explained Ira Rosh of Paragon Sports. “Specialty retail needs the next generation of brands along with a relevant sales model supporting it as this landscape is being transformed, and GSG has a track record for cultivating those brands.”

For more info, please email [email protected] or call 970-736-0238.

About Global Sales Guys

We have the privilege to travel the world and meet with specialty retailers just like yourself. These iconic specialty retailers feed us the newest trends and brands they see emerging in

their geographic markets. Our mission is to introduce these brands back to specialty retailers in North America and around the world. We are the conduit for emerging specialty brands in the global specialty retail community.

#SolutionsForSpecialtyRetail