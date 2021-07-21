Global Sales Guys Welcomes Industry Veteran, Dave Rosenberger, to Lead the Action Outdoor Category

NEWPORT BEACH, CA (July 21, 2021) – Global Sales Guys (GSG) – the Denver-based global sales agency serving specialty retailers – today announced that it has teamed up with Action Sports Industry veteran, Dave Rosenberger, for the newly created role of VP of Action Outdoor. Residing in Newport Beach, CA, Rosenberger will utilize his years of diverse retail experience to forge and manage existing and new partnerships within this growing category.

“Action Outdoor is the emergence of the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts, and represents the infusion of action sports energy into traditional outdoor sports and experiences,” said Marty Carrigan, Founder and CEO of GSG. “Dave brings an incredible degree of knowledge and experience from the action sports industry to our growing team, portfolio of brands, and specialty retail partners.”

Specialty retail has been Rosenberger’s focus his entire career, starting as a specialty shop owner, sales rep and progressing to various senior management sales and marketing roles with Quiksilver and Element.

“I’ve always believed in the critical importance of specialty brands and retailers, and the GSG organization aligns with this,” said Rosenberger. “Their portfolio and business model is incredibly relevant now, as the appetite and interest for outdoor, authentic, and socially aware brands are what consumers are looking for.”

Photo: Dave Rosenberger

“More than any time in the past, specialty retailers, as well as the established brands we work with, need the fresh dose of energy that comes from the new, innovative products and ideas that tend to originate with smaller brands,” said Bruce Cromartie, Owner of BC Surf and Sport. “Dave and the team at GSG bring a great deal of industry knowledge and insight to our search for the best emerging brands.”

GSG’s Action Outdoor portfolio of specialty brands includes Picture, Artilect Studio, TSL Outdoor, and Db Journey, and the team is currently on the road for the SS22 sell-in campaign.

For more information, please contact Dave Rosenberger at [email protected] or 714.469.2078.

About Global Sales Guys:

We have the privilege to travel the world and meet with specialty retailers These iconic specialty retailers feed us the newest trends and brands they see emerging in their geographic markets. Our mission is to introduce these brands back to specialty retailers in North America and around the world. We are the conduit for emerging specialty brands in the global specialty retail community.

Located virtually and globally with offices and showrooms in Burlington, Denver, and Newport Beach, GSG provides solutions for specialty retailers.