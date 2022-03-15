Geartrade launches prepaid shipping labels and loyalty program to build community and reward users of the UnNew marketplace

Salt Lake City, Utah (Tuesday, March 15, 2022) — Geartrade (geartrade.com), the online marketplace for UnNew outdoor gear and apparel, is rewarding its most dedicated sellers and buyers with a loyalty program that delivers higher payouts, rewards and discounts. As part of the new program, all sellers will also have access to prepaid shipping labels that can be printed at home.

Launched on March 9, the Valley, River and Peak loyalty tiers are designed to build community and encourage engagement by providing different levels of rewards based on a user’s buying and selling experience.

“Our goal at Geartrade is to keep outdoor gear and apparel in use for as long as possible and help move our industry toward a circular economy. But to actually move that needle, we need loyal members of our community who are as passionate about UnNew gear as we are,” said Geartrade president Aaron Provine.

Sellers on Geartrade will automatically qualify for the Valley tier, and be upgraded to River, then Peak, based on the number of items sold. For consignment items sold over $145, River tier users will receive an extra 5% commission while an extra 10% commission will be rewarded to Peak users. The Peak tier will also be rewarded an extra 2% commission for all items listed directly on the marketplace.

Both buyers and sellers who use Geartrade to purchase UnNew gear will earn points based on each dollar spent or item listed, with 200 points resulting in a $5 reward. The higher the tier, the more points earned per dollar spent.

In addition to the loyalty program, Geartrade’s unique and innovative services for the UnNew marketplace include a transparent user dashboard and a rapidly growing consignment program – which includes free boxes, free shipping, and complete hassle-free posting of all items.

To read complete details on the loyalty program and other Geartrade services, visit www.geartrade.com.

“At the end of day, we’re investing in our community by putting more money into people’s pockets, whether they’re receiving a higher commission or scoring a great deal,” said Provine. “And at the same time, any increase of used gear being kept in circulation benefits the natural places we seek out.”

ABOUT GEAR TRADE: Geartrade is a Climate Neutral Certified and family-owned online marketplace for UnNew outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1999 and relaunched in 2019, Geartrade makes it easy to buy and sell used gear, extends the life cycle of all outdoor products, and minimizes their environmental impact wherever they can. Geartrade sellers include individuals, retailers, and manufacturers; and their selling options include both self-listing as well as consignment – which includes free boxes, free shipping, and complete hassle-free posting of all items.

