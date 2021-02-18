Free E-Learning Course Teaches Participants How to Ride a Sno-Go at a Ski Resort

Find a Resort Near You, Then Get Out and Sno-Go

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (Feb. 17, 2021) – The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) teamed with Sno-Go to create an e-learning course that teaches new and experienced snowsports enthusiasts a new way to slide downhill on snow. A Sno-Go lets participants have fun on the mountain by riding something similar to a bike – an activity that many people are already familiar with.

“A Sno-Go provides access to ski slopes as an easy to learn alternative to skiing and snowboarding. Riders can learn to turn and stop in a single run,” said professional skier and Sno-Go’s Director of Marketing Rob Aseltine. “With this easy learning curve, most people can ride down an intermediate run by the end of their first day, offering people a new way to be a part of the on-snow adventures with their friends and family.”

“Learning to use a Sno-Go gives you a great option to experience sliding downhill at a ski resort,” said PSIA-AASI Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Herrin. “Even if you don’t know how to ski or snowboard, you can still get outdoors and spend time your friends and family during the winter months. Sno-Go gives new guests another opportunity to learn snowsports so they can have fun at the resort.”

PSIA-AASI worked with Sno-Go to create an e-learning course that covers skill- and safety-related topics such as becoming familiar with Sno-Go equipment, how to ride a Sno-Go down a snow hill, how to get on and off the chairlift with it, and more. The course is free for everyone.

Access the free Sno-Go course:

Visit https://lms.thesnowpros.org/ Click on Create a Free Non-Member PSIA-AASI Account Create a username and password Go to https://lms.thesnowpros.org/ Scroll down and click on the Sno-Go course Click on Add to Cart (you will not be charged, the course is free) Click on View Cart then click on Proceed to Checkout Once you check out, click the link in blue to access the course

To learn more about PSIA-AASI visit thesnowpros.org or to learn more about Sno-Go visit their YouTube page. You can find Sno-Go retailers and rentals on the Sno-Go experience map.

About PSIA-AASI

The Professional Ski Instructors of America and the American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI) is a nonprofit education association – and close-knit community – of more than 32,000 snowsports professionals dedicated to creating life-changing experiences for others through snowsports instruction. PSIA-AASI members give people the gift of freedom, health, and the ability to enjoy sports that will reward them for life. Members of PSIA-AASI are busy creating the future of skiing and snowboarding – the association is there to help make that job easier, providing the platform and support to ensure their success.

Editor’s Note

For more information about PSIA-AASI or PSIA-AASI’s Official Supplier or educational programs, please contact Katrina Brinkerhoff at [email protected] or 720.963.4825.