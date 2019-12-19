Fischer Reopens Grants Program for 2020

Backcountry and Alpine focus grows for the coming year

Fischer announced today the application period for their 2020 Grants Program. The Fischer Grants program, an ongoing outreach program aimed at promoting access and engagement to skiing in the United States focus on youth and underserved ski populations, snowmaking efforts, education and outreach.

“We’ve seen this make a huge difference in the day-to-day skiing culture of individual programs,” described Fischer’s Nordic Sales Director, Steve Reeder. “It’s been impactful for the recipients.”

With a history of equipment support to outreach and nonprofit programs, the Fischer Grants program is an evolution of Fischer’s past outreach and a commitment to the sport. The first-ever of these annual grants was granted to Duluth Cross Country as a matching grant to support their forthcoming snowmaking efforts, as well as money to the Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage as supported by Fischer Athlete, Kikkan Randall in service to youth programs.

Additionally, Fischer granted funds to the Rochester Area Ski Trails Association (R.A.S.T.A.) for support of their community backcountry efforts.

“We’re proud to see growth in applications from backcountry and alpine programs last season,” described Fischer’s Marketing Manager, Brian Landrigan. “We’ll continue that focus for 2020 with an eye towards programs that can use funding and equipment to get people more opportunities to be on skis.”

Future monetary and equipment support grants will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the winter of 2020 with a June 1st deadline for application. Grants must be submitted through www.fischergrants.com and will be awarded solely through the discretion of Fischer Skis US, LLC.

About Fischer Skis

Fischer’s vision is to be the winter athlete’s brand of choice through outstanding products, created for everlasting moments and new levels of individual performance. The privately held company employs nearly 2000 individuals who all share a passion for and dedication to winter sports. Fischer Sports GmbH was founded in 1924 in Ried im Innkreis, Austria, where the global headquarters is still located. Manufacturing takes place there and in Ukraine. For more information, visit www.fischersports.com