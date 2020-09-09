Elan Skis Prepares for Winter Season with Digital Tools and Support for Retail Partners

Legacy brand navigates current times with collaboration and opportunity

Lebanon, N.H. (Sept. 9, 2020) – Elan Skis, handcrafted skis made in the alps for over 75 years, along with its subsidiary, Elan Sports USA which also distributes Alpina Sports, augments its business by optimizing digital tools and maximizing the level of support for the brand’s specialty retail partners to leverage sales and opportunities nationwide as customers return to skiing this coming season.

New for the 2020/2021 website, elanskis.com, hosts the most sophisticated online platforms available to bridge the gap between an e-commerce user experience and a purchase that directly supports brick-and-mortar retail. The website is integrated with Locally.com, an online store locator guiding online shoppers to their nearest local retail storefront for a specific product, as well as Quivers, a software that fulfills online orders through brick-and-mortar specialty retailers.

“We have been closely following the trends of recreational enthusiasts rediscovering outdoor activities, along with the unique business opportunities and challenges this trend has presented,” said Elan Sports President & CEO, Jeff Mechura. “Even in light of several changes set in place for this coming winter season, we are preparing for enthusiastic levels of participation in all forms of skiing from downhill to cross country to backcountry. In response, we have diligently put the tools in place to support our retail partners.”

As a vertically integrated company, Elan controls the entire manufacturing process enabling them to react timely and efficiently to support retail needs and the opportunities from customer behavior such as the anticipated increase in participation for both cross country and backcountry skiing.

Alpina is positioned to maximize the low barrier entry opportunities the sport of cross country presents with minimal institutional and training needs, by preparing to increase production to meet the inventory needs of their retailers throughout the season.

“Brick-and-mortar retail has always played a huge importance in our outdoor community,” said Mechura. “This year, their presence is amplified even more to welcome newcomers into the sport and inspire an experience that lasts a lifetime.”

