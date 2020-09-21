Dynafit Snags Awards For Beast 108 Skis, Women’s TLT Light Insulator Jacket

Backcountry Magazine Dishes Out Honors Ahead of 2020-21 Winter Season

BOULDER, CO (September 2020) – Dynafit, a global leader in innovation in competitive ski mountaineering, will head into the new 2020-21 winter season celebrating a pair of awards from Backcountry Magazine for the company’s acclaimed Beast 108 ski line and it’s Women’s TLT Light Insulator Jacket.

Backcountry Magazine bestowed an Editor’s Choice award on the Beast 108, a free touring ski made specifically for powder specialists and focused on downhill performance. Featuring full ABS sidewalls and an ash wood core to ensure edge grip and stability plus torsional rigidity, the Beast 108 performs well as a touring ski for middle-distance and long climbs.

“The updated Beast 108 has been improved in all the places needed. A touch of camber and some weight shaved has made this a true backcountry skier’s ski,” Backcountry Magazine’s tester reported. “Good performance on all snow with excellent responsiveness for charging a bit harder for scrubbing speed. Performs well enough on firm snow to choose for spring missions if that’s your preferred width. A touch heavy for some lightweight pursuits.”

The Women’s TLT Light Insulator Jacket also picked up an Editor’s Choice award from Backcountry Magazine, honoring one of the lightest insulating jackets on the market today. The jacket’s DYNASHELL™ Ultralight fabric is wind- and water-resistant, and the synthetic Dynafill insulation resembles the structure of down and offers warmth and packability, as well as the look and feel of down, while being more resistant to moisture.

“The Dynafit TLT Light Insulator is an ultralight and packable layer for cold days touring …“ Backcountry Magazine’s tester reported. “It would make a great layer for anyone looking for something warm and breathable on cold days, and, while I’d prefer it have a hood to make it more versatile, it probably cuts down on enough weight to make the skimo crowd even more stoked.”

Both the Beast 108 and the Women’s TLT Light Insulator Jacket are currently available online from Dynafit.

About Dynafit: As the athletic mountain brand, DYNAFIT knows no compromise and is dedicated to delivering the best equipment and apparel for mountain athletes wanting to move fast and light in the mountains. Since the advent of the revolutionary “Low Tech” ski mountaineering binding over thirty years ago, DYNAFIT has been committed to developing the lightest and fastest most reliable gear for human-powered alpine pursuits in all season, enabling its customers to define and reach their Mountopia, DYNAFIT North America is part of Oberalp North America, a subsidiary of the Oberalp Group, a family-owned business with global operations, specializing in premium outdoor consumer products. Boulder-based Oberalp North America manages the USA/Canada sales, marketing, operations, distribution and customer service functions for the Salewa( based in Balzano, Italy), DYNAFIT (based in Munich, Germany), Pomoca (based in Aubonne, Switzerland), and rock climbing brand Wild Country (based in Tideswell, U.K.) www.dynafit.com