Dynafit, Pomoca Increase Support of Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center

Oberalp Brands Become Primary Supporters of Avalanche Safety

Boulder, CO (August 27, 2020) – Dynafit, a global leader in innovation in backcountry skiing, and Pomoca, the world’s leading manufacturer of ski touring skins, announced today that they have signed a new three-year deal to serve as primary sponsors of the The Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (FoCAIC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was created to financially support avalanche forecasting and education throughout Colorado.

Both Dynafit and Pomoca have served as FoCAIC sponsors in the past, but the new deal cements each company’s long-term commitment to raise awareness about avalanche safety among all skiers, snowboards and backcountry adventurers.

“We’re really excited to deepen our partnership with the Friends of CAIC over the course of the next three years. We felt compelled to go deeper with CAIC, as they’re the No. 1 touchpoint for people heading into the backcountry,” said Ross Herr, Director of Sales and Marketing in North America for Oberalp, the parent company of Dynafit and Pomoca. “They’re a role model to our community and I’m looking forward to working together to keep the continuous availability of good information and best practices that will be effective in Colorado and as you take your ski touring journey elsewhere.”

The CAIC is a program within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, a state government agency. They have 23 staff that work out of eight offices that cover the mountainous areas of Colorado, and are the go-to agency for weather and backcountry avalanche forecasts every winter. The CAIC also works with the Colorado Department of Transportation to reduce the threat of avalanches to the State Transportation System.

“Friends of CAIC is an integral voice in avalanche safety in Colorado, and it’s phenomenal to have both Dynafit and Pomoca on board because they are two of the leading brands in the backcountry,” said Aaron Carlson, Executive Director of The Friends of CAIC. “We’re thrilled to see them invest in this partnership.

With support from brands like Dynafit and Pomoca we can continue to push awareness about avalanche safety forward in Colorado.”

About The Friends of CAIC

The Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (FoCAIC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was created to financially support avalanche forecasting and education throughout Colorado. We accomplish this through fundraising that includes grant writing, events, individual fundraising, corporate partnerships, and our annual spring fundraising campaign. FoCAIC has three full-time staff members that work remotely out of home offices in Colorado and from the road throughout the winter. FoCAIC also has a small Board of Directors that guides the mission of the organization.

About The Oberalp Group

The Oberalp Group, with headquarters in Bolzano, Italy, is a family-owned business with over 700 employees worldwide. Founded in 1846, it is the parent company for evolv and premier mountain brands Wild Country, Dynafit, Salewa and Pomoca. The Oberauch family embraces a working culture that is characterized by mutual trust and individual motivation. With an unbounded passion for sport and mountains, it emboldens its employees to have the courage to follow new paths and to seek continuous innovation of products and processes through thoughtful stewardship of resources and the environment.

