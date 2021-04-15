Dogfish Head Releases its First Non-Alcoholic Wheat Brew, Lemon Quest

Brewery celebrates product launch with yearlong “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!” program and $52,500 contribution to The Nature Conservancy.

Milton, Del., Thursday, Apr. 15, 2021 – Dogfish Head Craft Brewery is beyond excited to announce its new, non-alcoholic wheat brew, Lemon Quest, hits shelves nationwide starting in May. Brewed with real lemon puree, blueberry juice, acai berries, monk fruit, sea salt and special, Hopsteiner Polyphenol-Rich Hop PelletsTM, it is a deliciously refreshing, active lifestyle-oriented, non-alcoholic alternative with just 90 calories* per 12oz can. With invigorating flavors of bright-citrusy lemon, slightly sweet berries and just a bit of salt, Lemon Quest is the perfect pairing for any adventure … so, grab a 6pk, get outside and join the brewery’s quest for goodness with “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!”

Developed in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the world’s leading environmental nonprofit, “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!” is a fun and informative, yearlong initiative that challenges beer and nature lovers alike to get outside and enjoy the splendor of the great outdoors. It is an off-centered rallying cry that has come to life on the brewery’s website and social media channels and will remain a focus for the brewery throughout the year. In the coming months, folks can expect contests, giveaways, themed events and a variety of collaborations with other outdoor brands and active lifestyle icons – not to mention, some tasty brews!

“Because of its wholesome, all-natural ingredients and its connection to TNC, we’ve lovingly nicknamed Lemon Quest, ‘the brew that gives back,’” said Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione. “As a proud supporter of TNC, Dogfish Head will showcase the organization’s logo on every package of Lemon Quest and will contribute more than $50K to TNC to celebrate our new product launch and the awesome collaborative work we’ve been doing to bring our ‘Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!’ program to life.”

Dogfish Head’s relationship with TNC began in 2007. Since then, they have worked hand-in-hand to raise funds for the conservation of TNC’s preserved lands in Delaware, and to date, Dogfish Head has contributed more than $1MM to support TNC’s Delaware Chapter. At the start of the year, this dynamic duo took its partnership to exhilarating new heights with the introduction of its national “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!” initiative. Each quarter, the program will highlight different outdoor activities, from trail running to biking to paddling and everything in between. For participating drinkers, Dogfish Head released an array of active lifestyle-themed, embroidered patches for them to “earn” and display on a special, TNC X Patagonia-branded beanie.

“For us, the work we are doing in concert with TNC is at the heart of Dogfish Head’s brand mission. Without the bounty of Mother Nature, the source of our creative, all-natural brewing ingredients, our beers would not exist. It’s not only where our off-centered ingredients are grown and where our co-workers go to play and seek creative inspiration,” said Calagione. “So, while our official ‘Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!’ program is new this year, we’ve been living by this mantra since our inception in 1995 and will continue to do so wherever our adventure takes us … and for the next couple of months, that adventure is taking me and my wife, Mariah, on an eco-friendly road trip from Miami to Maine, so we can learn about all TNC’s East coast initiatives.”

“Every day, TNC works to solve the biggest challenges facing our planet from tackling climate change to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends,” said TNC’s chief conservation officer, David Banks. “But, we can’t do it alone. We rely on our network of partners around the world to identify, implement, and scale the innovative, ground-breaking solutions needed to make change. For years, we’ve worked with Dogfish Head to help advance our mission in the Mid-Atlantic. The ‘Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!’ program is another way for us to connect with people across the country to raise awareness around these critically important issues for the benefit of people and nature.”

To learn more about “Mother Nature, Let’s Do This!” and join in Dogfish Head’s exploration for outdoor goodness, visit www.dogfish.com/mothernature. To learn more about Dogfish Head’s Lemon Quest or The Nature Conservancy, check out www.dogfish.com and www.nature.org, respectively.

*90 calories, 20g carbs, 6g sugar & 0g fat per 12oz serving.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery :

Dogfish Head has proudly focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as the smallest American craft brewery nearly 25 years ago. Dogfish Head has grown into a top-20 craft brewery and won numerous awards throughout the years, including Wine Enthusiast’s 2015 Brewery of the Year and the James Beard Foundation Award for 2017 Outstanding Wine, Spirits, or Beer Professional. A Delaware-based brand with Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats, an off-centered brewpub and distillery, Chesapeake & Maine, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn, a beer-themed inn on the harbor, and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co., Dogfish Head is a supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, the definitive icon for American craft breweries to identify themselves to be independently-owned and carry the torch of transparency, brewing innovation and the freedom of choice originally forged by brewing community pioneers. Dogfish Head currently sells beer in all 50 states and Washington D.C. For more information, visit www.dogfish.com, Facebook: @dogfishheadbeer, Twitter: @dogfishbeer, and Instagram: @dogfishhead.

The Nature Conservancy :

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.