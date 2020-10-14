Dahu launches first of its kind complimentary online boot fit experience with a 100% Fit Guarantee

Puidoux, Switzerland., October 14th, 2020 — Dahu, The Swiss Ski Boot, today announced its Corsair Fit Experience, the brand’s latest breakthrough. Complementing Dahu’s revolutionary and patented ski boots, the Corsair Fit Experience expands the brand’s commitment to innovation by reimagining the boot fit experience.

A brand and industry first, Dahu leverages its out of box fit, the expertise of its boot fitting staff, and the local support from select specialty retailers to deliver a comprehensive 360-degree solution to boot fitting. By blending simple to navigate sizing with digital one-on-one consultations with the team from Dahu’s Swiss and Colorado offices, the Corsair Fit Experience allows customers the unique opportunity to create a direct relationship with the brand.

“The experience is designed to empower Dahu customers to have a tailored and personal boot fit experience directly with the brand, from the safety and comfort of their own home. With the out of box fit our products provide, most of our customers’ fit needs can be successfully addressed with education and conversation; it is the beauty of our products.” said Clark Gundlach, Dahu CEO.

The new digital experience also includes support from select specialty retail stores should a customer’s needs require work that cannot be completed digitally. “Everyone’s feet are different and sometimes additional work may be needed. We have partnered with select specialty retailers to provide in-store service when needed at no cost to the customer,” continued Gundlach.

The Corsair Fit Experience, as well as the ‘Quadpay’ consumer payment solution that launched this week on Dahu’s updated ecommerce website, is complimentary and comes with a 100% fit guarantee.

###

About Dahu

Founded in Switzerland in 2008, Dahu was created with the intent of transforming the alpine luxury experience. Engineered in Switzerland with the precision of a fine timepiece and built in Montebelluna, Italy, a town known for its craftsmanship of high-end mountaineering boots, Dahu is leading the evolution of alpine ski boots and represents the future of ski luxury and progressive design. Visit www.skidahu.com for more information.

Contact:

Beth Cochran

[email protected]

406.579.7909