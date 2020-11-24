Dahu appoints globally renowned ski boot specialist Dano Bruno to lead the industry’s first online fit experience

Puidoux, Switzerland, – Eagle, Colorado. November 23, 2020 — Dahu -The Swiss Ski Boot, today announced the appointment of ski industry veteran Dano Bruno to the organization who among many things will lead the brands latest initiative, the Corsair Fit Experience (CFE). Complimenting Dahu’s revolutionary and patented ski boots, the CFE expands the brands commitment to innovation by reimagining the boot fitting process.

Bruno will lead the brands initiative by leveraging his world-renowned boot fitting expertise with Dahu’s out of box fit to deliver a comprehensive 360-degree solution to boot fitting. By blending simple to navigate size technology with digital one on one consultations with the team from Dahu’s Swiss and Colorado offices, the Corsair Fit Experience allows customers to create a direct relationship with the brand in a way that historically ski boot companies haven’t been able to establish.

“I am very excited to team up with Dahu! I have built my career around the biomechanics of the foot and watched as time and time again ski boot companies failed to think outside the box. Dahu has delivered the future, both in product and through the Corsair Fit Experience, providing to the user a product that is both comfortable and performance driven” said Bruno.

“We are humbled to have Dano join our team and lead the Corsair Fit Experience. There are moments in our industry where the people validate the product; having built boots for the world’s most accomplished athletes, Dano represents an industry authority that is indisputable.” said Clark Gundlach, Dahu CEO.

The Corsair Fit Experience, launched last month on Dahu’s updated ecommerce website, https://www.skidahu.com/corsair-fit, is complimentary, and comes with a 100% fit guarantee.

About Dahu

Founded in Switzerland in 2008, Dahu was created with the intent of transforming the alpine luxury experience. Engineered in Switzerland with the precision of a fine timepiece and built in Montebelluna, Italy, a town known for its craftsmanship of high-end mountaineering boots, Dahu is leading the evolution of alpine ski boots and represents the future of ski luxury and progressive design. Visit www.skidahu.com for more information.