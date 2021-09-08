Continued COVID-19 Uncertainty Prompts Postponement of Denver and Boston In-Person Snowbound Festivals to November 2022

Safety Prioritized for Communities Set to Come Together for Inaugural Snowbound Festivals; Multi-Channel Consumer Experiences Planned this Fall

Park City, UTAH (Sept. 8, 2021) – With the utmost concern for the health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, guests and staff, the in-person Snowbound Festivals in Denver, Colo., Nov. 5-7 and Boston, Mass., Nov. 19-21 are postponed until 2022. The resurgence of the COVID-19 virus and the ongoing impact on public health, gatherings and travel has led to this difficult decision.

While saddened that this fall’s celebration of the winter outdoor lifestyle and culture won’t happen, the Snowbound Festivals and Snowsports Industries of America (SIA), producer of the Snowbound Festivals, are committed to bringing multi-channel consumer experiences to life this winter to get more people excited about being outdoors in winter regardless of ability or experience level and to connect brands, resorts and retailers with these enthusiasts.

“Snowbound comprises both the in-person Festivals and a growing digital hub – both created to welcome and serve the winter outdoor enthusiast. The postponement of the in-person events particularly stings because we have the overwhelming support of the industry for this new and exciting concept. However, we know that we cannot let the consumer or industry down, therefore our team is increasing efforts to build an even stronger digital community and online consumer experience this coming season,” states Nick Sargent, president of SIA.

“As the Chairperson of SIA and a Snowbound exhibitor, I know that this is the right decision,” says Wendy Carey, CFO of Seirus Innovations. “We will continue to create opportunities to connect with the snowsports community. This is a unique opportunity to make the best and most authentic resources available to winter outdoor enthusiasts of all levels. As a brand and part of this industry, this is an invaluable opportunity. SIA and SnowboundFest.com will continue to develop these offerings in collaboration with our membership and are excited for a vibrant future.”

Snowbound has grown quickly into so much more than just a traditional consumer ski show. An inclusive environment, the Snowbound Festivals and Snowboundfest.com welcome enthusiasts of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to experience the joy of winter, specifically providing resources and content that meets the consumer wherever they are in their winter journey and directly connecting them to brands, resorts and retailers. In addition, Snowbound is an important source of data, providing critical consumer insights and trends to SIA members. Going forward, SIA will continue to leverage Snowboundfest.com as a critical way to build community, share content and welcome more participants into the winter lifestyle and culture while empowering the winter outdoor industry with needed consumer touch points.

This is especially important because the winter outdoor industry reported strong results in the winter 2020-21 season, despite the myriad of obstacles COVID presented, and SIA anticipates an even stronger desire for on-snow recreation this coming season. More information on how the winter outdoor consumer evolved through COVID can be found in an SIA report titled “The Impacts of COVID-19 on Snowsports Consumers,” published Aug. 4, 2021. The report reflected key consumer trends that will prove to be even more valuable to business leaders navigating the 2021-22 season.

“All are welcome at Snowbound,” Sargent says. “Our number one goal is to get the consumer excited on being outdoors in winter regardless of ability or experience level. With this mission, Snowbound is only going to grow. While we are disappointed that we are not able to run the Snowbound Festivals as planned this year due to COVID, we are extremely excited to finally share the Snowbound Festival experience we have been planning with everyone in the fall of 2022.”

###

About SIA

Founded in 1954 and based in Park City, UT, Snowsports Industries America (SIA) is a nonprofit, member-owned trade association representing the winter outdoor community including suppliers, retailers, sales reps, resorts and nonprofits whose mission is to help the winter outdoor community thrive. SIA provides value to its members through continuous education, insightful research, creating a path for an inclusive winter outdoor community, growing participation in winter outdoor sports and developing consumer events (Snowbound Festivals) that drive business, while advocating for pressing issues that face the winter outdoor industry such as climate change and tariffs. We are #UnitedByWinter. For more information and to become a member, visit snowsports.org.

About Snowbound

Snowbound is the ultimate celebration of the winter outdoor lifestyle and a multi-platform destination that is inclusive and inspirational for winter enthusiasts of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds. After Snowsports Industries America (SIA) acquired the Denver and Boston Ski and Snowboard Expos from BEWI Productions, Inc. in January 2020, the Snowbound Festivals were created. Snowbound is much more than just a traditional ski show, it is an engaging and immersive platform for winter enthusiasts to enjoy authentic winter content, the latest news, exclusive products, art shows, concerts, movie premieres and much more. For more information about Snowbound and the Snowbound Festivals, please visit www.snowboundfest.com and follow us at @snowboundfest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.