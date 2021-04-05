SIA’s ClimateUnited Week, April 19-22, 2021

April 19-22, 2021, In partnership with The Underswell

To recognize Earth Day, we’ll be hosting a series of climate-related discussions to help inform us how our industry can best approach the climate challenge. Join us for a valuable session each day during ClimateUnited Week, April 19-22, 2021.

April 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m. MDT

“Why Climate? Why Now?”

Addressing climate change is an imperative for every business in the winter outdoor industry. But let’s back up a second and talk about all the reasons why. Join us for this discussion that will lay out both the moral and business imperatives for climate action.

Host: Derek Sabori, The Underswell

Panelists TBA

Register here

April 20, 2021, 11:00 a.m. MDT

“Starting, Strengthening and Scaling Sustainability and Climate Action at Your Company”

Becoming more sustainable and addressing climate change should be part of every winter outdoor business strategy. But for many companies that are just beginning their journey, we’ll discuss the initial steps towards climate action, and how it then strengthens and scales to a point where your company is truly leading on this issue.

Host: Derek Sabori, The Underswell

Panelists TBA

Register here

April 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. MDT

“Carbon Reporting: Are we ready, where do we start?”

So we’ve talked about the why, we know the time is now, and you’ve laid some groundwork, but we can’t improve upon what we don’t measure. It’s time to quantify. What’s your carbon footprint? What’s the difference between Scope 1, 2, and 3? What’s required to undertake a carbon assessment, and is your team ready?

Host: Derek Sabori, The Underswell

Panelists TBA

Register here

April 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m. MDT

“Climate Justice and Climate Action “

Not all climate impacts are created equal, or distributed equally. From extreme weather to rising sea levels, the effects of climate change often have disproportionate effects on historically marginalized or underserved communities. As we look towards solutions, we must recognize those most affected by climate change and include their experience and expertise in how we move forward, providing just and equitable opportunities for all. Join us for a discussion that opens up the dialogue we all need to be having as we all move forward on our climate journey.

Host: Derek Sabori, The Underswell

Panelists TBA

Register here