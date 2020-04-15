April 14, 2020

Christy Sports Giving Back For COVID-19 Relief

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Christy Sports LLC, one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the U.S., today announced a $25,000 donation to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund which is hosted by the State of Colorado and Mile High United Way. Since March 19, 2020, ten (10) percent of all online sales have been pledged to support COVID-19 relief. Christy Sports is excited to announce a continuation and expansion of this pledge to include all patio furniture purchases.

Matt Gold, Christy Sports CEO, stated, “Christy Sports has been part of Colorado and its vibrant ski communities for over 60 years. We pride ourselves on taking care of our guests with the best customer experience and service. That relationship doesn’t end when the mountains close. We love what we do and where we live and want to give back to support Coloradans through this crisis.”

“We are grateful for the support that we have received from private sector partners like Christy Sports. Thanks to its generosity we will be able to support Coloradans across our state that are being affected by this deadly virus,” stated Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

Additionally, Christy Sports is leveraging its network of stores and partners in the snow-sports industry to donate protective eyewear for front line health care workers in partnership with Goggles for Docs. Goggles for Docs is an effort to get used or new goggles into the hands of healthcare workers who currently have no eye protection as they treat COVID-19 patients.

We invite consumers and partners to join us in this fight. Here’s how you can help: