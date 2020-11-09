Christy Sports Establishes Presence in Lionshead Village in Vail, Colorado with Acquisition of Double Diamond Ski Shop

Lakewood, Colo. (November 9, 2020) – Christy Sports LLC, one of the largest specialty retailers and service providers in the Western U.S., today announced that it has acquired Double Diamond Ski and Bike Shop, a premier specialty ski and snowboard retail and rental operator located at 520 E Lionshead Circle in Vail, Colorado. The acquisition closed on November 5, 2020; financial terms were not disclosed.

For over twenty years, owner Tom Sapiro and his staff have provided the highest quality ski and snowboard rentals, equipment and apparel to guests visiting Vail, Colorado. Mr. Sapiro is the third owner and has continued a legacy of ski shops in that location since 1963 when Lionshead Village opened in Vail.

In line with Christy Sports growth strategy to intelligently expand its commercial presence in the Rocky Mountains, the acquisition of Double Diamond will complement its existing four locations in the Vail Valley. “We are thrilled to strengthen our footprint in Vail with an outstanding location and team in Lionshead Village,” stated Matt Gold, Christy Sports CEO “The addition of Double Diamond will significantly enhance the seamless customer experience and service that we will offer online, at the resort, and across the Vail Valley. I am sincerely grateful to Tom and the great Double Diamond team for their trust and confidence in Christy Sports to perpetuate the legendary tradition of this landmark ski shop into the future.”

Double Diamond and Christy Sports share a common cultural approach rooted in their passionate and knowledgeable employees, who are committed to outstanding guest service. “As leaders in the snow sports industry, Christy Sports is the best steward of the store in the future and will create opportunities to thrive,” stated Tom Sapiro, owner of Double Diamond. “Their past acquisitions have proven they do not compromise the soul of a store, but still maintain a strong, profitable business.”

Maintaining the same customer experience and level of service for three generations of customers who visit Double Diamond year after year, was a key factor when choosing Christy Sports for Mr. Sapiro. “The team at Double Diamond are at the center of their success over the last twenty years,” stated Dan Fox, Christy Sports VP of Operations. “We are excited to have them join our family and broaden our network of stores in the Vail Valley.” Double Diamond will continue to operate in its current location, but the store will be rebranded to the Christy Sports name.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the largest Winter Sports specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Washington. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and through multiple e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the winter off-season, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture & Cycling to further inspire & enable our guests’ healthy lifestyles and to leverage our operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

