Bliz Partners With Sophie Caldwell

Bliz is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the eyewear and helmet choice of U.S. Cross Country Ski Team star Sophie Caldwell. Sophie delivers World Cup winning performance – Bliz delivers World Cup winning technology at weekend warrior pricing.

Sophie Caldwell continues a long family tradition of success in cross country skiing. With two World Cup wins and eight World Cup podiums, the two-time Olympian was the first American skier to win a classic sprint on the World Cup circuit. Sophie has been training hard all summer and will be a podium threat on the World Cup circuit this season, including a World Cup sprint race on home soil for the first time in her career on March 17, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. She’s excited to kick off the season competing to be one of the best skiers in the world. Caldwell States “I’m so excited to be joining the Bliz team! The glasses have been awesome in all modes of training and I’m looking forward to racing in them this winter. I love the adjustability and the fact that they provide wide angle vision and fully shield my eyes from all the elements. I also love that they are affordable for my friends, family, and fans!” Follow #sophiecaldwell @sophiecaldwell

Bliz, from Gothenburg, Sweden, is Scandinavia’s leading eyewear brand. Bliz.com With 27 medals won by Bliz Athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, Bliz lives up to its goal of providing World Cup Winning Technology at Weekend Warrior Pricing. Bliz is pleased to be an official supplier to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team including athletes Brian McLaughlin, Casey Larson, Gus Schumacher, and now Sophie Caldwell. Sophie will be racing primarily in the award winning Bliz Matrix and ProFlip. Bliz in America is an EnjoyWinter brand. enjoywinter.com Follow #blizeyewear @blizeyewear #enjoywinter @enjoywinter For more information on Bliz contact Andy Gerlach [email protected]