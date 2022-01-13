Bern Helmets Partners With Four-Time Olympian Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis

Jacobellis to Wear Carbon Macon Helmet for 2022 Global Winter Competitions

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (January 13, 2022) — Bern Helmets, known internationally for its proprietary street-inspired helmets for the slopes, biking, skateboarding, water sports, and commuting, today announced its partnership with snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis. During upcoming competitions for the 2022 winter season, Jacobellis, a four-time Olympian, will wear a custom built purple Carbon Macon.

Born in Danbury, Connecticut, Jacobellis started snowboarding at age 10, racing at Stratton Mountain in Vermont. Jacobellis is a six-time World Champion, a 10-time X Games gold medalist, and a silver medalist at the 2006 Winter Olympics. Jacobellis is now based in California, but visits the East Coast regularly to visit her family and home mountain, Stratton.

Jacobellis’ Carbon Macon and the Carbon Watts are engineered using a 10- step process that takes five days to complete due to the molding, curing and finishing of the shell. The helmet is finished with high quality, scratch and sun-resistant UV gloss paint resulting in a distinct premium helmet. The carbon fiber material is 8-10 times stronger than ​​acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic, commonly used for injection molding applications in products such as LEGO bricks, keyboard caps, or musical instruments. The woven design of the carbon fiber material distributes the force of an impact through a wider surface resulting in a more even absorption, compared to ABS plastic, which can provide a higher level of protection.

“Bern combines best in class performance technology and a distinct style in a helmet with big personality,” said Jacobellis. “Its construction and attention to detail set it apart from other helmets providing the utmost protection crafted by hand. I’ve enjoyed being a part of the Bern family for the past five years, and am eager to see what the future holds for our partnership.”

“Lindsey is an established legend in the category and her enthusiasm reflects the spirit of our brand,” says Bern Helmets CEO Dennis Leedom. “We are excited to continue supporting Lindsey as she is such an accomplished athlete, and are proud she will be wearing the Carbon Macon for this upcoming winter season.”

Enthusiasts looking to access Bern’s handmade premium carbon fiber helmets may purchase the Carbon Watts on their website, www.bernhelmets.com. A similar model, the Carbon Watts, is a premier helmet in the Bern line using aerospace technology for its carbon fiber frame, and is priced at $300.

About Bern:

Located in Plymouth, Mass Bern, privately held, designs stylish, innovative, and purpose-built helmets that appeal to action sport devotees looking for something a little out of the ordinary. Being the original all-season helmet brand, the Bern team is passionate about being active, and having fun. Bern strives to make high-quality products that speak to kids, commuters, casual riders, and dedicated athletes. Bern recognizes the fact that today, consumers are searching for alternative modes of transportation and is 100% committed to developing a durable, versatile performance product that excels in the micromobility category. Working with both in-house designers and respected experts in the field, Bern expects to introduce a helmet for micro mobility in 2022. Bern is a core group of enthusiasts who built a lid company that delivers the best value, style, and performance with an experience that will help riders Stay Out There and get the most out of doing the things they love.

Bern originally invented The Famous Bern Baker designed by veteran Jonathan Baker and worn by Seth Wescott, winning gold in the snowboard cross in 2006 Torino Olympics introducing the “stealth Brim style” to the world. Today, Bern is building upon its 15-year legacy of pioneering the low-profile, street-inspired gear that sets the tone for style, comfort, and safety on the streets, park, trails, slopes, and on the water.

