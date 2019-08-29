Armada Skis Names Matt Rihm Director of Product & Innovation

Rihm will oversee global product, innovation, and design strategies. Rihm comes to Armada from the Rossignol Group

Park City, Utah (August 27, 2019)– Armada Skis today announced Matt Rihm will join the ski and apparel manufacturer’s product development team in the role of Director of Product & Innovation. In his new position, Rihm will design and execute Armada’s global product roadmap, innovation, and design strategy. He will lead all of the brand’s R&D, product development, manufacturing, and operational processes; and will coordinate the product-related initiatives of Armada’s marketing and sales teams.

Rihm brings 15 years of ski industry experience to the new role, most recently serving as Rossignol Ski Company’s Alpine Product Manager. As the brand’s freeski product expert, Rihm was a key member in helping produce hugely successful freeride and freestyle projects; namely the S-Series, Soul 7, and most recently, created the product, marketing, and communications plan for the brand’s BLACKOPS line. Rihm’s ambition to create athlete-driven products stems from previously serving as Rossignol’s Sports Marketing Team Manager.

“Matt brings a diverse range of experience to Armada as well as a relentless focus on creating product excellence and business growth,” said Hans Smith, Armada’s General Manager. “It’s a transformational time for Armada and I am confident in Matt’s ability to help us deliver against our strategic business priorities.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Armada, their focus to a category I have personally associated with makes it the perfect fit,” said Rihm. “Armada’s ability to build best-in-class products with such a close relationship to their athletes has me eager to start this next chapter.”

Rihm starts his role with Armada effective today.