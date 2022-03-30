April 2022 – SIA’s Annual ClimateUnited Month!

SIA’s ClimateUnited Month highlights the organization’s commitment to facilitating industry-wide innovation to ensure the winter outdoors thrives for future generations. During ClimateUnited Month, SIA provides ready-to-implement tools and techniques for member companies to gain immediate business value through reducing climate impact and sharing that commitment with staff and customers.

In April, SIA will focus on educating its members on bold climate solutions with virtual sessions that explore the benefits of a circular and renewal strategy, solve the sustainable packaging dilemma and how to choose your insurance plan to benefit the planet.

Weekly virtual sessions:

Thursday, April 7, 2022, 11 am MDT, Building A Circular Strategy to Reduce Your Emissions

Re-thinking the way that our gear is designed, bought, and sold – moving away from a linear lifecycle to a more circular model is a responsibility and an opportunity that our industry can’t ignore now. This innovation will not only reduce unnecessary carbon emissions and waste in our landfills, but it’ll also open new financial opportunities and bring new participants into our sports.

Join Nicole Bassett of The Renewal Workshop and Derek Sabori of The Underswell to explore some of the most innovative approaches to a circular model from a manufacturer and retailer’s perspective.

Free registration for all here.

Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11 am MDT, Solving the Sustainable Packaging Dilemma

Our oceans and landfills are filling up with plastic – so isn’t it about time that our industry re-imagines how we package and ship our goods? Responsible packaging should now be an industry standard – let’s move this forward by discussing the challenges, best practices, and opportunities that re-thinking our packaging presents.

Moderator: Aaron Keller, Capsule

Presenters:

Peter Arlein, mountainFLOW eco-wax

Oliva O’Neill, Krimson Klover

Free registration for all here.

Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11 am MDT, info coming soon!

Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11 am MDT, Insuring the Planet: A giant opportunity for activism in the most unlikely of places

It’s no secret that controlling how you spend your money is one of the most powerful ways to force positive change. What is secret is that a lot of the money we spend on insurance is undermining our hard work to fight climate change. Fortunately, the fix is simple — if we come together to make the change. During this discussion, we’ll show you how to be an activist with the money you’re already spending, and how our collective action can lead to big results.

Presented by: Brad Stevenson, Premiums for the Planet

This event is for SIA Members Only! Log in to the member portal to access the ClimateUnited Lab to register.