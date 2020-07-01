Adminstration Restricts Employee Visas

Last week, the Trump Administration temporarily suspended new employment visas until January 2021. The new visas included are L-1 visas for intracompany transfers, H-1Bs for workers in specialty occupations as well as the H-4 visa for spouses, H-2Bs for temporary non-agricultural workers and most J-1 visas for exchange visitors.

The order restricts the ability of American companies with global operations and international companies with U.S. branches to transfer foreign executives and other employees to the United States for months or years-long stints. And it blocks the spouses of foreigners who are employed at companies in the United States.

Experts say that up to 525,000 foreign workers could be kept out of the United States this year.

Given the impacts that the US/China tariffs have had on our industry, and the unexpected shutdown caused by the pandemic, this announcement can’t come at a worse time for our industry that depends on a seasonal workforce; and the backbone of our tourist-based communities, ski resorts, and retailers. Colorado, for example, has the third-highest number of H-2B worker visa applications in 2018 – a testament to the reliance on a foreign, seasonal workforce in Colorado’s winter tourism industry.

Aside from playing election-year politics, the Administration’s stated rationale behind the suspension is to open up these jobs to US workers as a result of the pandemic. However, the facts tell a different story: according to NSAA, last year 51% of the ski resorts could not fill all of their positions and the average number of unfilled jobs at ski resorts was 44%.

Secondly, these jobs aren’t displacing US workers. College students aren’t typically interested in filling low-skill positions and aren’t available during the winter months when the ski industry needs them most. Furthermore, while the pandemic has resulted in widespread job losses this year, the fact is that those laid off executives aren’t packing up and moving to mountain towns. The jobs are available to US workers but they’re still not being filled.

“Employers are required to pay J-1 visa students the same rate of pay as American workers in similar positions. American seasonal businesses would certainly opt to hire Americans first if they were available, but in rural communities where ski areas are located, they are unavailable,” said NSAA.

Seasonal foreign workers are the drivers of economic growth in our tourist-driven communities. They are the heart of our ski resorts, specialty retail shops, and hospitality industry, not to mention the small businesses throughout ski country.

At this point, we have a tight window to protect our seasonal workforce and their ability to apply for visas. On a call organized by NSAA earlier today, the discussion stressed the need for all of us to elevate our business voices to Congress. We need to raise the profile of this issue and be very strategic about accessing the right people, with our very compelling message. “We have tremendous power,” said NSAA’s David Byrd.

But we need to do this quickly to repeal the proclamation or have the federal government allow visas to be approved and workers hired with enough lead time before our winter season begins. We are working alongside NSAA to have those discussions and will engage our members in this challenge at the state and federal level. Our business members must weigh in.

COVID-19 will also present hiring challenges and despite so many unknowns, we recognize that the upcoming season may look very different in regards to workers being able to travel here and the number of employees needed to fill way could be a limited season. We’re staying on the pulse of this evolving situation and will be in touch as we move into the fall season.

