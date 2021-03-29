360 Adventure Collective Announces Summer 2021 Show Schedule

First in-person member event since March 2020

Asheville, NC — March 29, 2021 — 360 Adventure Collective, the trusted member association that has brought focused, regional events for sales reps and retailers for over 40 years, announces its 2021 Summer Show Schedule. After multiple show cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, the association continues to forge ahead with a creative show plan, which includes hosting its first ever Southeast Paddle Sports Experience.

“After a challenging year of cancellations and postponements and constant reassessing of events and logistics due to the pandemic, we’re hopeful and optimistic for the return of safe in-person events as we move further into 2021,” notes 360 AC’s Executive Director Stacey Gellert.

Each show will follow the local and state safety requirements to ensure the safety of staff, vendors, and attendees. These events provide a private, yet safe setting for reps and retailers to transact preseason orders for equipment and clothing. The show schedule kicks off with the New England Summer Expo June 15-17, 2021 in Manchester, NH.

The full summer schedule for 360AC includes:

New England Summer Expo – June 15-17, 2021 – Manchester, NH

Southeast Summer Expo – June 22-25, 2021 – Greenville, SC

Mid-Atlantic Summer Expo – June 29-July 1, 2021 – Pocono Manor, PA

Mid-Atlantic Summer Market – July 7-8, 2021 – Ellicott City, MD

Alabama Summer Expo – July 7-8, 2021 – Birmingham, AL

New England & Mid-Atlantic Paddle Sports Market – August 10-11, 2021 – Sturbridge, MA

Southeast Paddle Sports Experience – August 24-25, 2021 – Charlotte, NC

New for the 2021 show season is the Southeast Paddle Sports Experience, which will take place at the U.S. National Whitewater Center in Charlotte, NC. The event will be comprised of the industry’s leading brands and athletes and will offer full-day access to the Center’s flat water and whitewater areas. The 1,300-acre facility boasts class II-IV rapids on the world’s largest man-made, recirculating whitewater river. The experience will mirror the collective’s mantra of ‘see it, try it, buy it’ that has been successful at their On-Snow Demos hosted during the winter months.

“This is an opportunity for the Southeast’s top distributors to experience new products and speak to industry experts at a centrally located world-class facility,” says Gellert. “It’s a great chance to test products first-hand and enjoy a different trade show experience that is outside of a convention center.”

To learn more about 360 Adventure Collective, visit https://www.360adventurecollective.org/ or email Coral Darby at [email protected].

About 360 Adventure Collective

EORA (Eastern Outdoor Reps Association) and NESR (New England Sports Reps) united in 2017 to create 360 Adventure Collective, a greater organization boasting a combined 40 years of success in connecting the most comprehensive offerings in outdoor and ski apparel, footwear, accessories and hard goods to the industry’s retailers who matter the most. By hosting smaller, more conveniently located expos and markets than the national alternatives, 360 Adventure Collective is the traveling sales rep’s most trusted support system for maximizing connections with retailers and vendors. 360 Adventure Collective has over 550 members with 14 annual shows, and services over 2,900 retailers. For more information or to become a member, visit https://www.360adventurecollective.org.