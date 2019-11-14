Picture Organic Clothing signs three new North American Athletes to the Picture Family

From big mountain to freestyle, these seasoned athletes represent Picture’s brand ethos and will propel brand awareness in North America. DENVER, Colo. (November 14, 2019) – Picture Organic Clothing, makers of recycled, organic, and bio-sourced products for board sports, proudly introduces three new members to their North American athlete team, Nat Segal of British Columbia, Sander Hadley of Pocatello, ID, and Cody Cirillo, of Breckenridge, CO. The three talented big mountain and freestyle skiers share Picture’s core values of Ride, Protect, and Share, and will also work to promote brand awareness, build a community, and support events in North America.

NAT SEGAL

The Australian native, who now calls British Columbia home by way of Chamonix and the US, spent six years competing on both the Freeride and Freesking World Tours before transitioning into filming and producing. A Protect Our Winters advocate, Segal led the Shifting Ice and Changing Tides expedition in 2014, a human-powered sail-to-ski trip that included nine first ski descents in Greenland. Most recently, she and sister Anna Segal, produced Finding the Line, a documentary on fear as a human emotion (as explored through skiing).

SANDER HADLEY

Sander, aka Sender, is known for making backcountry freeride tricks look easy. A native of Pocatello, Idaho, Hadley burst onto the scene with his jaw-dropping POV edits. He quickly rose to the occasion, putting in time with production companies like Matchstick Productions and Sweetgrass, making a name for himself amongst skiing’s great. This season, Hadley aims to convert his van to veggie-oil, traveling locally to produce content that simply put, makes us want to go skiing.

CODY CIRILLO

Breckenridge, Colorado native, Cody Cirillo, is no stranger to the big leagues. A competitive freestyle and mogul athlete for the majority of his life, Cody has competed all over the globe in World Cup competitions. A Protect Our Winters advocate with a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Science and Health, Cody is devoted to environmental issues. His most recent project? Transforming a 1962 school bus into a ski-ready, livable, home on wheels named, the Honey House.



“The goal with our Picture Family is to bring together skiers and riders who not only share our same values, but inspire us in their outdoor adventure aspirations,” says Picture co-founder, Julien Durant. “From there, our role is to help them achieve their goals as best we can.”



All three skiers have compelling film projects they’re putting into motion this winter in which Picture plans to support and help bring to life. Stay tuned to Picture’s Instagram stories this weekend as the three are officially introduced from the Picture Family summit taking place in Tignes, France over the next few days.