2021 Open Enrollment For Health Insurance Is In Full Swing!

Tuesday, December 15,2020, is the FINAL DAY to enroll in health insurance coverage for the upcoming year.

Act now to take advantage of the Snowsports Industries America health coverage program from our partner LIG Solutions. As a member, this program gives you exclusive access to affordable health insurance options for you, your family, and even your business/employees.

Coverage options include:

Major medical

Short-term health plans

Vision

Dental plans

Critical care coverage

Disability

Life

Additional supplemental health and wellness options

LIG offers individual health plans that are tailored to your unique health and financial needs. Your LIG advisor will find you affordable coverage from major insurance carriers across the USA. To schedule an appointment with a licensed advisor, please call the LIG team at 855-242-0044 or visit www.LIGmembers.com/sia. Don’t miss your chance to get the coverage you need for the new year – Open Enrollment ends on December 15, 2020 (NOTE: Medicare enrollment ends on December 7, 2020).

We thank you for being a valued member of Snowsports Industries America and your continued support of our organization. If you need additional information regarding this exclusive member benefit, please call 855-242-0044 to speak with the team at LIG.

Stay healthy!

Click here to become an SIA member.