ZAG Skis of Chamonix Partners with Global Sales Guys for US Brand Launch

ZAG will be available in the US this January 2021 via select specialty retailers and will launch nation-wide in for the winter 21/22 season.

Chamonix, France (December 2, 2020) – Chamonix based specialty ski brand, ZAG Skis, announces brand launch partnership with Colorado’s Global Sales Guys (GSG).

Since its inception in 2002, ZAG products have been designed, prototyped and developed in the ZAG Lab at the heart of Chamonix, France and the base of Aiguille du Midiand Les Grand-Montets. ZAG Skis’s commitment to building the best products include being tested daily by Compagnie des Guides de Chamonix.

“We are excited and honored to present ZAG Skis to our network of North American dealers,” said Marty Carrigan, Founder/CEO Global Sales Guys. “At Global Sales Guys, we live by the responsibility to provide ‘Specialty products for specialty shops’ and ZAG is the perfect partner for us on this mission. We believe the brands that choose to support specialty retail as a vital aspect of their distribution strategy will enjoy long-term, sustainable success. Never before has the role of specialty retail been more important.”

“Retailers are faced with many challenges today but one of the biggest threats to their livelihood is that many of their suppliers are becoming their competitors as they shift into more aggressive direct-to-consumer business models,” said Sasha Dietschi-Cooper, VP of Brand and Business Development at Global Sales Guys. “ZAG has 18 years of heritage and proven success in the European ski market and yet is virtually unknown in North American. We’re excited to bring a brand with such rich history, progressive vision and established product line to market in the US.”

“We are very excited and proud to launch the brand in the US market together with GSG,” said Caroline de Wailly, CEO, ZAG skis. “They have a great track record in the outdoor market and their professional go-to-market strategy is perfectly aligned with our brand and products. Additionally, the team shares our values, authenticity, and passion for skiing.”

ZAG will be available in the US this January 2021 via select specialty retailers and will launch nation-wide in for the 21/22 season in the country’s most respected specialty ski and backcountry retailers.

For additional information and inquiries please contact [email protected].

Why Global Sales Guys:

We have the privilege to travel the world and meet with specialty retailers like yourself. These iconic specialty retailers feed us the newest trends and brands they see emerging in their geographic markets. Our mission is to introduce these brands back to specialty retailers in North America. We are the conduit for emerging specialty brands in the global specialty retail community.

Why Zag Skis:

Designer and makers of all-mountain, freeride and touring skis, ZAG sets the European benchmark for all-terrain skis. Founded and based in Chamonix in 2002, ZAG is driven by two missions: 1) to develop hand-crafted, high-end skis that allow riders to surpass themselves. 2) to fight for the preservation of the mountain environment through the ZAGreen Program. Intuitive and high-performing, ZAG skis enable everyone to discover unique sensations of glide. Elevate your sensations.