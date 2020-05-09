YNIQ Announces North American Distribution

Media Release – Stockholm, Sweden and Aspen, Colorado – May 6, 2020. YNIQ Sweden (Spoxury TR Group AB) is happy to announce the founding of its North American distribution, YNIQ North America, under the umbrella ownership of Wedge Brands, LLC, formerly ZG Holdings.

Lindsey Vonn, the greatest female alpine racer in World Cup history, joined YNIQ as spokesperson and stockholder at the beginning of the year, and had this comment: “I’m super-particular about brands I choose to work with and YNIQ’s design detail and quality are totally on another level. I couldn’t be happier to be so closely involved with the products and the team going forward.”

Jarka Duba, CEO of Wedge Brands, will be overseeing a rapidly expanding portfolio of premier brands. “We are beyond excited to have the opportunity to bring such an extraordinarily technical, sport luxury brand to North America, and we look forward to seeing the reception to YNIQ,” said Duba, who also remarked, “and on the management side for the brand, we are really pleased to have enlisted two extremely experienced snowsports industry veterans, David Currier and Heather Crawford, as Co-General Managers.” (Both formerly had long stints at Smith Optics.)

Mathias Ingvarsson, President of YNIQ Sweden, mirrored Duba’s enthusiasm, saying, “We couldn’t have imagined a more ideal team and established business model to help us attain the vision we have for the brand in North America.” He also emphasized the point, “it goes without saying our most authentic and important team member for the brand’s worldwide image and growth is Lindsey Vonn.”

YNIQ is THE sport luxury brand. We design and produce products where absolutely nothing is compromised, because ultimate design and functionality represent true luxury. YNIQ’s complete line of goggles will be available in premier sports shops throughout North America this fall, and online at https://www.yniq.se/.

