Wintersteiger Launches Jupiter – The New King of the Ski Service Universe

For Immediate Release: March 17, 2021

Wintersteiger, the global leader in automated ski tuning machines, is proud to introduce the most innovative tuning machine ever produced. Not only does this best-in-class automated ski tuning machine offers a major step forwards in terms of development, but it also represents a reinvigorated focus at Wintersteiger on the profitability and financial success of our retail partners. The new Wintersteiger Jupiter is poised to be a game changer for ski shops of all sizes across the globe.

Already known for tailor-made automated ski service solutions, Wintersteiger takes customization to the next level with the Jupiter. Three design variations, five different processing modules, three feeding variants, and three application levels are available to meet different service requirements. Because of this, Wintersteiger is able to provide the perfect customized solution for every shop. From a basic service system that offers smaller shops consistent, reliable automated ski tuning at a budget-friendly price to large multi-module machines that offer maximum throughput capacities of over 70 pairs of skis per hour – there is a Jupiter configuration to maximize efficiency and revenue at every level.

With redesigned modules, increased machine strength, and high-tech digital solutions for ski detection and processing as well as owner monitoring and analyzing, the Jupiter will offer never-before-seen ease of use, consistency, and lower cost of ownership. As with every Wintersteiger machine, the level of precision will remain the best in the industry. Still using proven ceramic disc edging and finishing technology on all Jupiter machines, we now offer disc balancing flanges, electronic disc angle adjustment and disc cleaners for increased quality and consistency. Additionally, on the stone module, there is stone balancing and water cooling of the diamond. A 3D dressing unit is available on the Jupiter race machine for micro and macro base grinding structures.

When asked about the Jupiter’s biggest improvements, Daniel Steininger, Head of the Sports business field, lists three completely new machine features. “The absolute highlight is the variable edge grinding with “V-Edge technology”, as well as the “Trim Cut” side wall processing unit and digital ski recognition,” offered Steininger. “Our engineering department has done an outstanding job and satisfied many customer requests.”

The Jupiter’s world and domestic debuts were transmitted via livestream to existing dealers. Watch the recorded version of the US Premiere here:

For more information about the new Jupiter machine visit wintersteiger.com/jupiter. To schedule a virtual or in-person demo, please contact your local sales representative, Wintersteiger sales manager or email [email protected].

With four decades of experience and more than 35,000 ski tuning machines sold worldwide – including 1500 automated ski tuning machines – Wintersteiger is the global market leader in racing service solutions. The Austrian, German, and US Ski Teams as well as ski manufacturers Atomic, Fischer, Head, Rossignol, and Salomon rely on the highest-quality results provided by Wintersteiger ski tuning machines to achieve competition success.

