Industry News

Winter Wildlands Alliance Launches “Ski Kind” Campaign to Promote Backcountry Responsibility

February 3, 2021 | 0 Comments

The Ski Kind Backcountry Responsibility Code is for everyone recreating outside this winter, promoting responsible recreation and tips for keeping the backcountry open, accessible, inclusive and protected.

Boise, ID (For immediate release)Winter Wildlands Alliance is proud to introduce the Ski Kind Backcountry Responsibility Code, a set of guidelines to promote responsible winter recreation this season. Backcountry participation numbers are increasing due to resort restrictions and people looking for COVID-safe activities, and there will be a dramatic growth in the number of backcountry snowshoers, skiers, snowboarders, cross country skiers, and other users getting outside.
With the onset of COVID-19 this past winter, people have been taking solace in the outdoors and outdoor recreation. It began with the resorts closing early and people buying backcountry gear to skin up the slopes and continued through the summer with increased trail and water recreation throughout the country.
“With the growth in backcountry participation, a wide variety of users and experience levels, we were having conversations about how to address the impact,” says Todd Walton, Winter Wildlands Alliance’s Executive Director. “The concept of ‘ski kind’ came from Tyler Ray who runs Granite Backcountry Alliance, one of WWA’s grassroots partners and through the course of the conversation, we worked on the basic concepts and honed it together from there.”


Ski Kind is an open toolkit for users to share and learn from. Visit https://www.skikind.org/toolkit to download everything you need to help talk about and promote this unique initiative on social media and other platforms.


Here are the basic tenets of Ski Kind: 
  • Ski Kind. Be a good neighbor, do right by others. Be kind even to someone who’s being a jerk.
  • Ski No Trace. Take only photos, leave only tracks. Pack out all poop.
  • Ski Self-Reliant. Carry what you need and be prepared for worst case scenarios.
  • Ski Inclusive. Everyone’s welcome. Find a mentor, be a mentor. Acknowledge native stewardship.
  • Ski Aware. Avalanches ruin lives. Get educated. Have a plan.
  • Ski Respectful. Be nice, make space. Park appropriately. Respect closures. Don’t step or pee in the skin track. 
  • Ski Smart. Know your gear; know your limits. Keep skills sharp.
Said David Page, Advocacy Director at Winter Wildlands Alliance: “We worked closely with the team at Recreate Responsibly for a winter version of their efforts. It’s a very important effort for all of us to engage. While Ski Kind is a little more backcountry focused, all of the efforts are valuable. Everyone starts as a beginner and we hope by creating Ski Kind as an initiative that we can provide some tools that all users can learn from and take to heart.”

###
About Winter Wildlands Alliance
Winter Wildlands Alliance is the national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving winter wildlands and a quality human-powered winter sports experience, celebrating its 20th anniversary this winter. Winter Wildlands Alliance was founded to represent backcountry skiers and human-powered recreation on America’s public lands. We are an alliance of grassroots organizers, environmental advocates, backcountry skiers and snowboarders, and individuals who are devoted to protecting, preserving, and sharing access to quiet places in the mountains. 


About Formidable Media
Formidable is based in Boulder, Colorado, born from two outdoor industry veterans helping a select group of clients achieve new heights in content creation, earned media exposure, trade show impact, event execution, social media strategy, digital marketing, and creative services. With nearly 40 years of combined experience, Formidable is a new agency concept laser focused on elevating great brands in every way. www.formidable-media.com


For more information, interviews, images, partnerships and other media opportunities, contact:


Scott Kaier, Public Relations Director
802.238.7577

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *