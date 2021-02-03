Winter Wildlands Alliance Launches “Ski Kind” Campaign to Promote Backcountry Responsibility

The Ski Kind Backcountry Responsibility Code is for everyone recreating outside this winter, promoting responsible recreation and tips for keeping the backcountry open, accessible, inclusive and protected.

Boise, ID (For immediate release) — Winter Wildlands Alliance is proud to introduce the Ski Kind Backcountry Responsibility Code , a set of guidelines to promote responsible winter recreation this season. Backcountry participation numbers are increasing due to resort restrictions and people looking for COVID-safe activities, and there will be a dramatic growth in the number of backcountry snowshoers, skiers, snowboarders, cross country skiers, and other users getting outside.

With the onset of COVID-19 this past winter, people have been taking solace in the outdoors and outdoor recreation. It began with the resorts closing early and people buying backcountry gear to skin up the slopes and continued through the summer with increased trail and water recreation throughout the country.