Winter Outdoor Industry For Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced millions of innocent Ukrainians to flee their homes and fight for their lives without adequate supplies, clothing or personal items to survive. We are witnessing the mass displacement of families and individuals in the harsh cold of winter – it is a devastating tragedy, and an urgent humanitarian crisis on every level.

The scope is heartbreaking, and it’s motivating the rest of the world to act. This includes us. Our industry manufactures gear for some of the harshest winter conditions, and this is our opportunity to step up and provide critical assistance to those in need.

Our friends at the Polish Outdoor Group are already coordinating efforts to acquire and distribute outdoor gear to refugees who are fleeing from the conflict, and other affected individuals. They are active in the nations bordering the conflict areas and can identify what assistance is needed, and how to deliver it. We have been in close contact with them to develop a plan for SIA members to provide direct aid to those in need.

SIA is mobilizing the U.S. winter outdoor industry to contribute to the Polish Outdoor Group’s effort – to provide refugees who are fleeing the conflict, and children in orphanages with desperately needed supplies – to keep them warm and comfortable, especially in the current cold, winter conditions. Please lend your support however you are able.

The Polish Outdoor Group is supporting these local aid organizations:

Borderlands In Need is coordinating humanitarian help for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

is coordinating humanitarian help for Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The official rest and coordination hub for orphan children refugees is in Stalowa Wola, Poland, organized by the local government in agreement with the Ministry of Family and Social Policy. The Polish Outdoor Group will ensure that cold weather and all-season gear are distributed to children there.

Together, we will continually monitor the situation and depending on the evolution of the conflict, determine where aid is needed most, and if necessary, re-direct to other aid groups.

We are asking SIA members to consider donating needed supplies and/or provide financial assistance.

Here’s are two options on how you can help:

OPTION 1: PROVIDE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Best for US-based businesses (those without a European presence).

Make a financial contribution to make an immediate impact in Ukraine. Here are two recommendations:

OPTION 2: DONATE WARM GEAR FOR ADULTS & CHILDREN:

Best for US-based businesses with a European presence. SIA can not ship from the U.S. Product shipments must originate in Europe (see below).

Items needed (both adult and children sizes):

Jackets

Pants

Sleeping bags

Warm gloves

Baselayers

Blankets

Quick-drying towels

Shoes/boots

Socks

Hats, etc.

Shipping restrictions:

FedEx/UPS/USPS shipping from the U.S. to Poland could be slow and unreliable at this time. To ensure that the gear is received, and without delay, all gear shipments must come from Europe. Therefore, only corporations with European headquarters, retail partners or distributors in Europe should ship items, originating in Europe.

For U.S.-based companies that do not have a European footprint, we urge you to make a financial contribution to provide immediate relief instead. See details below.

Step A:

If you are able to donate any of this cold-weather gear, please send us an email with the type of gear and the quantity. It is important that we let the Polish Outdoor Group know what gear is available in advance.

Please send an email to [email protected] indicating 1) type of gear 2) quantity.

Step B:

We will advise the Polish Outdoor Group and SIA will reply to you promptly with a shipping address for their logistics partner in Poland. Gear will be then distributed to local aid organizations.

Thank you!