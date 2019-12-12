Western Resource Advocates Welcomes 2 New Board Members: North Face Global Director of Sports Marketing Jamie Starr, SCARPA North America CEO Kim Miller

Boulder, Colo. (December 10, 2019) – Western Resource Advocates President Jon Goldin-Dubois today announced that Kim Miller, CEO of SCARPA North America, and Jamie Starr, Global Director of Sports Marketing at The North Face, have joined WRA’s Board of Directors. Miller and Starr contribute business experience and insight from the outdoor recreation industry that will help WRA further its work addressing the biggest environmental challenges facing the West. “The business community – and the outdoor recreation industry in particular – are important partners in our bold and ambitious work to protect the West’s land, air, and water and transition the region to a zero-carbon emissions economy,” Goldin-Dubois said. “We’ve had the benefit of partnering with Kim and Jamie for some time already, and I am grateful for the invaluable insight and expertise they have provided. We are very excited that they will deepen their work with WRA by joining our board.” “The outdoor industry is worth almost $900 billion nationally and accounts for 7.6 million jobs – we need to use our collective voice responsibly to leverage the changes that we need to have happen to protect the West,” Miller said. “Western Resource Advocates has the knowledge, expertise, and drive to get this important work done. I am thrilled to partner with them to protect the places and the communities that are critical to our industry and the West’s way of life.” “WRA is an incredible organization that uses law, science, and economics to craft innovative solutions to the most pressing conservation issues in the West, which is of course also a nationally and internationally pivotal region,” Starr said. “I had the great fortune to intern for WRA during my law school years, and I’m thrilled to have things come full-circle and be joining WRA’s board (and awesome staff, for that matter) during such a crucial time for the West and our environment.” Starr became a member of WRA’s board in September. Miller became a member in November. They join 10 other passionate advocates for WRA and its work to protect the West’s land, air, and water on the organization’s board of directors. See the full list here. Kim Miller’s biography: Kim Miller is the CEO of SCARPA North America and a veteran of the outdoor industry. As a lifelong climber and backcountry skier, Kim’s passion for the outdoors and business led him into the outdoor industry at an early age while growing up in Denver, CO. Kim has held numerous positions in the industry over the course of his career and has worked as an outdoor educator, mountain guide, sales representative, and specialty retailer in addition to his experience in executive leadership. Some of Kim’s most notable accomplishments include being an original founder and employee-owner of Black Diamond Equipment and the creation of SCARPA North America as the center of operations for SCARPA SpA in North America. Throughout Kim’s career, he has made service, advocacy, and giving back to the industry a priority. In addition to his role as an incoming Western Resource Advocates Board of Directors member, Kim also serves on the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Advisory Council and Executive Committee and is a former SIA Board of Directors member. Jamie Starr’s biography: Jamie Starr is the Global Director of Sports Marketing for The North Face where he leads the brand’s athlete, expedition, event, and partnership strategies. Before The North Face, Jamie served several marketing roles in the outdoor industry, including VP of Marketing at DPS Skis, head of North American marketing for the Oberalp Group of mountaineering brands (Dynafit, Salewa, Wild Country, and Pomoca), and Marketing Manager for ski apparel brand Spyder Active Sports. Before entering the outdoor industry brand space, Jamie began his career as a practicing lawyer, having studied natural resources law at CU Law School in Boulder, serving as an editor for the Colorado Journal of International Environmental Law and Policy, and interning with both the National Wildlife Federation’s Rocky Mountain Natural Resource Center and in the Western Lands Program at Western Resource Advocates. Jamie hails from Crested Butte, CO, where his mountain obsession all began.