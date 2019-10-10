Steamboat Springs, Colo., October 9th, 2019 – If deep snow pack puts a smile on your face, it’s something you had in common with the late, great Mr. Warren Miller. The warm, witty, mildly eccentric godfather of the ski-and-ride film industry was the man who got us all started in action sport films. This fall, don’t miss Volkswagen presents: Warren Miller’s Timeless 70th Commemorative film tour.

CTR-Chaos Thermal Regulation collection by Chaos Hats, a leader in extreme winter headwear protection, is proud to announce it is once again the official headwear sponsor to the most esteemed name in winter sports films, Warren Miller, for its 70th annual celebration.

Timeless will premiere worldwide at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center in Moscow, Idaho on October 23, 2018.

Look for chances to grab one of the Warren Miller – Chaos custom hats throughout the tour, which travels to 33 states and countless venues in the US and Canada – the home of the Chaos Headquarters. Register to win prizes and big raffle swag bag at the Paramount Theater venue in Denver, November 14th, 15th and 16th, 2019.

“Warren Miller, without a doubt, is our premier event for 2019,” said U.S. Director of Sales Gary Supple. “This year is undoubtedly a very special year for WME. With 70 years since Warren Miller innovatively added film to skiing and expanded our snow joy with his films. With Warren’s passing there is no better homage than to keep the awe and inspiration downhill, in helicopters and through backstreets. We love these films.”

General tickets will go on sale September 24, with screenings following across the U.S. in more than 100 cities during the 2019 National Film Tour. Commemorative clothing and hats will be available when the tour kicks off.

Film attendees will enjoy lift ticket deals and gear discounts from WME’s resort and retail partners. Plus, all moviegoers are entered into nightly door-prize drawings and the national sweepstakes to win gear, swag, and ski trips. Volkswagen presents Warren Miller’s Timeless is more than a ski and snowboard film, it’s an experience 70 years in the making.

Sponsors of the 2019 Warren Miller Tour include Volkswagen, Mount Gay Rum, Switzerland Tourism, Helly Hansen, Austria Tourism, Elan, K2, Spyder, Marker Völkl, Head, SKI Magazine, Krimson Klover, Chaos Hats, and Dakota Grizzly.

Stay tuned for ticket locations and show dates near you. https://warrenmiller.com/film-tour

ABOUT WARREN MILLER ENTERTAINMENT

Warren Miller Entertainment has been a pioneer in action sports cinematography since 1949. Timeless is the 70th installment of its feature film library. Warren Miller Entertainment is the leader in snow and adventure sports production, stock footage, event experiences and four season content solutions for sponsors, clients, and athletes. A division of Active Interest Media, Warren Miller Entertainment is based in Boulder, Colorado.

ABOUT CHAOS AND CTR HEADWEAR

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with global offices in the USA, Europe and Asia, the Chaos and CTR headwear brands have evolved into the foremost accessory collection of fashion and cold-weather technical headwear. Conceived more than 20 years ago, the brand is sold throughout North America, Europe and Asia. For over sixty years, Do-Gree Fashions Ltd., the parent company of Chaos & CTR Headwear, has ensured that all their customers’ needs have been serviced by the most comprehensive program of fashion and performance winter and summer headwear to be found globally. ChaosHats.com

