Trek Bicycle makes it possible for retailers to sell their inventory to millions of potential online customers

New integration with Locally provides online-to-retail shopping solution for local bicycle retailers

Waterloo, WI – May 18, 2021 – Trek Bicycle has shortened the path-to-purchase for customers by providing retailers a way of displaying their in-store inventory on the brand’s website, trekbikes.com, through a new digital integration with Locally, a leading shopping platform that connects online shoppers with the stores that carry the products they are searching for in their local area. To address the changes in consumer shopping behavior along with the increased need to connect people with the places that carry bicycles during a time of increasing demand, Trek retailers’ inventory is now available for trekbikes.com visitors to browse and purchase.

With Locally, Trek retailers can create easy online shopping experiences for customers, allowing them to browse their available Trek, Bontrager, Electra, and other participating Trek aftermarket partners’ products on trekbikes.com. With millions of visits to trekbikes.com each year, the ability for consumers to view, buy, and reserve local retailer’s products online will lead to increased in-store traffic, greater sales potential, and the opportunity for retailers to connect with new customers in their area who might not have been aware of their store.

“The Trek Bicycle websites are addressing the expectations of today’s shoppers by adding visibility into local inventory among thousands of specialty bike shops.” says Teddy Schiavoni, VP of Business Development at Locally.com. “Supply channels are bottlenecked getting equipment to consumers. As Trek leads the charge to connect local dealers with stock, they are supporting both local businesses and shoppers with an unrivaled opportunity to enjoy outstanding customer satisfaction and build long-term loyalties. This relationship-building is precisely what omni-channel shopping is intended to do.”

Consumers conduct a lot of online research before purchasing. Keeping riders focused on the brand across channels, providing a phenomenal online experience, and offering a fantastic in-store experience are the keys to growing business and building relationships with life-long cyclists.

“Locally allows us to connect our customers to the bike of their dreams, in their own backyard.” says Steve Novoselac, Director of Digital IT at Trek Bicycle. “We are on a mission to change the world, by getting more people on bikes. Buying a bike is a better experience at retail so if we can help get more people on bikes faster by showing somebody the bike they want is down the street, at their locally owned bike shop rather than our warehouse, that’s better for them, it’s better for the bike shop, and it’s better for Trek.”

For more information, visit Locally’s blog post.

###

About Trek Bicycle

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world’s most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

About Locally

Locally was founded in 2014 in anticipation of changes in consumer behavior. With shoppers increasingly turning to internet-connected devices for decision making and that increasingly nearby stores, the brands they carry, and their on-hand inventory were invisible to shoppers, Locally built a solution. Locally helps thousands of stores present their selection to nearby shoppers using e-commerce tactics and provides users with novel last-mile fulfillment options like in-store pickup and same-day delivery.

Media Contact

Haley Ludwick, Trek Bicycle – [email protected]