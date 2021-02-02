Titus Adventure Company Announces CAIC As Latest Adventure With Impact Giving Back Partner

As part of its ongoing Adventure with Impact series of projects, TAC adventure vehicle rentals announces a give-back program with the crucial Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Denver, Colo. (For Immediate Release): As part of its ongoing Adventure With Impact series and one of the ways it is giving back to its customers, the community, and the planet, Titus Adventure Company announced a new donation program with one of Colorado’s most important non-profits.

The Friends of CAIC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was created to financially support avalanche forecasting and education throughout Colorado. They accomplish this through fundraising that includes grant writing, events, individual fundraising, corporate partnerships, and their famed annual spring fundraising event. The relationship between the CAIC and the FoCAIC is an important public-private partnership that provides backcountry avalanche forecasts for everyone in Colorado as well as avalanche education.

“In this unprecedented season, backcountry forecasting and education are paramount to help all users access the backcountry safely,” said Aaron Carlson, Executive Director, Friends of CAIC. “Titus Adventure Company’s commitment to our programming helps to give Friends of CAIC the capacity we need to keep up with growing backcountry demand.”

“We are thrilled to be partners with CAIC for the winter and spring skiing season this year,” said Travis Titus, founder of TAC Rentals, which was recently featured in Outside magazine for the work they are doing to keep unnecessary and unsafe vehicles off the roads in a carbon-neutral format. “They are the premier source of avalanche forecasts in the state and we want to make sure backcountry users can continue to get critical safety information before heading out. Our business is all about helping people get outdoors and to do so responsibly. A big piece of that is education and we want to make sure we are doing our part.”

From day one TAC wanted to be a business with a social impact, and that is broken down into four main pillars:

// Donate $5 for each day a customer rents a vehicle to projects and partners like CAIC that align with our mission and fund them one at a time.

// Partner with Colorado Carbon Fund to offset the carbon from TAC vehicles using regenerative farming practices to reduce air pollution locally.

// Give millions of Denver Metro residents a way to reduce their own carbon footprint by owning a smaller low-emission or electric vehicle for the majority of their transportation needs yet keep their active outdoor lifestyle.

// Rewarding those that own zero emission Electric Vehicles (EVs) with a 20 percent discount on TAC adventure vehicle rentals.

Current climate science dictates that people drive less, yet still maintain their need to get outdoors as much as possible, and TAC Rentals solves that problem implicitly. We also now know that approximately 30 percent of all greenhouse gases in the U.S. come from transportation, and vehicles are responsible for 15 percent of all carbon emissions globally. The EPA and New York Times report that 60% of the CO2 affecting our air is from the country’s 250 million passenger cars.

With a full fleet of Toyota adventure rigs — Hank, Patsy, and Willie — all vehicles are completely winter ready with guaranteed 4WD and high-end snow tires. Titus Adventure Company (TAC) is reducing automobile crowding in and around Denver by eliminating the need to own a less fuel-efficient vehicle — while providing only the safest possible vehicles onto the I-70 corridor, enabling more people to get outdoors and remaining completely carbon neutral. Research has shown that most people, regardless of what type of vehicle they drive on a daily basis, only venture into the high country an average of five times per year or less, making an overlanding vehicle impractical for most Front Range residents yet essential for those few times per year.

For more information on this powerful small business program, visit https://www.tacrentals.com/impact.

For more information, interviews, images, partnerships and other media opportunities, contact:

Scott Kaier, Public Relations Director

[email protected]

802.238.7577

About Titus Adventure Company

Founded in 2019, Titus Adventure Company (TAC) is an outdoor vehicle and gear rental outfitter that gets you into the mountains fast, safe, and without the stress and hassle of traditional rental operations. Our mission is to help promote access to the outdoors while being good stewards for the environment and our community.