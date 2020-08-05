The Wealthy Retailer® Series Presented by Canadian Retail Solutions & Empowered Retail

This 6-part roundtable webinar series facilitated by Dan Holman & Scott Smith will give retailers an opportunity to educate and collaborate as we continue to move business forward during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

This series is for members-only, will be a hands-on learning session and is limited to the first 25 registrants.

Email [email protected] to register

Session #1 – Retail Reset: 12 Steps to Realign Your Team, Your Business and Your Future

Regaining control over your business begins with a reset. During this session we’ll review each of the 12 steps and the questions for each that allow you to propel your business through the many changes caused by the current pandemic.

Thursday August 20, 2020, 10am MDT

Session #2 – Rebuilding and Maintaining a Winning Team

Do you have the RIGHT people in the RIGHT seat? Dan & Scott will facilitate a conversation around bringing the right people back into your business allowing you and them to elevate to everyone’s unique ability.

Thursday September 03, 2020, 10am MDT

Session #3 – Open-To-By: Realigning Your Buys Post-Pandemic

The way we buy, when we buy and how much we NEED to buy is changing. Dan & Scott will discuss how to update your buying strategies to grow sales and protect your cash flow.

Thursday September 17, 2020, 10am MDT

Session #4 – Retail Math: How to Use Math to Evaluate your Inventory Performance

Now more than ever we need to know our math. We must use data and metrics to evaluate and drive our business forward. Dan & Scott will share the key performance metrics used to properly analyze your biggest asset and your greatest liability.

Thursday October 01, 2020, 10am MDT

Session #5 – Merchandising: Freshness is Critical in Today’s Selling Strategy

The way our stores are merchandised has or will have to be changed. In this session we will review how current restrictions have impacted the way we display, showcase and sell merchandise in our stores without sacrificing performance.

Thursday October 15, 2020, 10am MDT

Session #6 – Systems Define Outcomes: Creating a Selling System That Creates Ambassadors For Your Stores

We MUST have a selling system in place in our stores today. The way we engage, educate and create ambassadors must be recognized as the consequential steps to increasing sales, protecting margin and fostering customer loyalty. Join Scott & Dan as they reveal and discuss systems that are working in other retail stores today.

Thursday October 29, 2020, 10am MDT