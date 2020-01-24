Tecnica Introduces New Mach1 MV Series

“How well your ski boot performs has everything to do with how the boot transfers your energy to the ski and the snow,” says Jed Duke, Director of Product Marketing. “Flex plays an important role in that equation, but external factors, including temperature and time, can alter the consistency in flex and leave skiers with uncertainty about how their boots will react.” Enter T-Drive – a carbon spine that marries the cuff to the shell, reinforcing the boot’s flex so you can ski with more power and precision in all types of snow, temperatures, and terrain. This seemingly small addition fundamentally changes the way a ski boot functions by altering how the cuff and shell interact, functioning like a control that regulates the degree to which the boot flexes when pressure is applied. It also reduces shell deformation resulting in a more consistent fit, thereby making the boot warmer.