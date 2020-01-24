Tecnica Introduces New Mach1 MV Series

|In addition to TDrive, the Mach 1 MV 130 also features an all-new anatomically shaped last that creates a more precise fit out of the box, while shedding weight and improving overall efficiency. Tecnica’s C.A.S. fit system allows boot fitters to further customize fit via heat molding, punching, and grinding, resulting in a stiff, powerful boot that won’t leave skiers in the pain cave.
The Mach 1 MV is also available in 120 and 110 flexes for men, utilizing a modified T-Drive, and 115, 105 and 95 for women, without TDrive. The new boots will be available to preview out ORWM at retail in Fall 2020.
