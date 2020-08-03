Tecnica Group Partners with Specialty Retailers to Fulfill Online Orders via Quivers’ ‘Collaborative Commerce’ Platform

WEST LEBANON, N.H. – August 3, 2020 – Tecnica Group brands Blizzard, Nordica, and Tecnica will steer consumer online orders to brick-and-mortar specialty retailers this fall using Quivers’ ‘Collaborative Commerce’ platform.

“Tecnica Group is committed to working collaboratively with specialty retail, sharing in each other’s sales and marketing strengths, while facilitating the fluid and rich shopping experience consumers desire,” said Sam Cook, Blizzard and Tecnica North American president. “Quivers is an essential partner in accomplishing our commitment to specialty retail while elevating the consumer experience.”

Quivers enables Blizzard, Nordica, and Tecnica to seamlessly manage orders placed through their online channels while distributing order fulfillment to local authorized retailers. When a consumer places an online order, the retailer closest to that consumer is notified and has the option of fulfilling the order while receiving the full value of the sale, minus nominal processing and transaction fees.

The three-way partnership between Tecnica Group, specialty retailers, and Quivers leverages the power of the brands and their marketing efforts providing consumers with an omnichannel experience that eliminates channel conflict, reduces stockouts and decreases shipping times.

Tecnica Group’s partnership with Quivers adds to the list of other sales and marketing tools the company provides for free to specialty retailers through partnerships with other companies such as Salsify, a content marketing asset portal; Promoboxx, a digital marketing platform providing one-click social media advertising; and Locally.com, an online store locator and product locator integrated into Tecnica Group’s branded websites helping consumers find products at their neighborhood specialty retailer.

“Brick-and-mortar specialty retailers are essential in building trust and engagement with the skier community and outdoor enthusiasts. The addition of Quivers to Tecnica Group’s toolbox will strengthen our retail partners’ connection to the consumer while easily and successfully enhancing their e-commerce efforts,” offered Cook.

Retailers looking for more information about the Tecnica Group Quivers Program can contact their local sales representative, or enroll at Quivers.com.

About Quivers

Quivers is a software company providing Fulfilled by Retailer (FBR) technology. We enable brands to sell direct-to-consumer while selectively routing orders to retailers for fulfillment. We’re bridging the gap between ecommerce and physical retail. With Quivers, our customers consistently increase sell-in, improve turnover, reduce stockouts, and ship more efficiently. Our goal is to connect brands + retailers to deliver incremental sales to your business and a prime experience to consumers. Quivers, Inc. is a privately held technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Quivers.com.

About Tecnica Group

Tecnica Group is a global leader in outdoor footwear and ski equipment and its portfolio includes some of the most famous brands in the sector: Tecnica (ski boots and footwear), Nordica (skis and ski boots), Moon Boot® (footwear), Lowa (hiking and outdoor boots), Blizzard (skis) and Rollerblade (in-line skates).

About Blizzard

Designed and developed in the epicenter of ski equipment manufacturing, the Austrian Alps, Blizzard skis has been engineering top-performing alpine skis since the 1940s. With a rich history in technology-firsts, their team of expert product developers pulls data from world-champion skiers to weekend warriors to design the best skis for every type of skier. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the product team located in Mittersill, Austria. Blizzard Sport USA is under The Tecnica Group umbrella where Blizzard and Tecnica operate as a single business unit in the United States. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @blizzardskis, FB – @blizzardski, blizzardsports.com/usa.

About Nordica

Nordica, founded 1939 in Montebelluna Italy, is one of the world’s leading ski equipment producers. For over 80 years, Nordica has produced some of the most trusted skis and boots in the marketplace for skiers of all levels and abilities – from first time skiers to World Cup racers. Nordica is a subsidiary of Tecnica Group S.P.A. with USA headquarters based in West Lebanon, NH. #NORDICASKi with us at: IG – @nordicaski, FB – @nordica, nordica.com.

About Tecnica

Since 1960, Tecnica has been a world leader in developing technical, high-performance footwear and alpine boots. True to their Italian heritage, Tecnica’s alpine ski boots and outdoor footwear put performance first, designed to maximize the experience for the outdoor enthusiast, whether skiing the steep and deep or exploring local mountains. The US headquarters is located in West Lebanon, NH, and handles all sales and marketing efforts in the US, along with collaboration on marketing and product development with the parent company, Tecnica Spa, located in Giavera del Montello, Italy. #LIVETHEMOMENT with us at: IG – @tecnica_sports, FB – @tecnicasports, tecnicasports.com/usa.